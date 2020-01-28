Five reasons why yoghurt should be a part of your daily diet

Ask any Indian — irrespective of age, gender, region or religion — and they’ll tell you yoghurt is good for your health. That plain old bowl of dahi is full of nutrition and traditionally considered beneficial, and that’s probably the reason your mother fed you a few spoonfuls of yoghurt before every exam. But do you know exactly why yoghurt is so good for you?

Yoghurt is rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, and has probiotic qualities. These nutrients make yoghurt extremely beneficial, and scientists are still discovering the full scope of these benefits. A recent study published in the journal of Medical Hypothesis reveals that eating yoghurt daily may help prevent breast cancer in women, thanks to the presence of lactose fermenting bacteria or microflora. While this theory is yet to be proved through clinical trials, here are five reasons why you should include yoghurt in your daily diet (if you already haven’t).

1. Yoghurt improves digestion

We’re sure you already know that yoghurt contains effective probiotics (which are basically live bacteria or yeast) which improve digestion. Yoghurt usually contains Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria, both of which are known to reduce signs of bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, and is known to lessen the discomfort that patients of irritable bowel syndrome have.

2. Yoghurt aids weight loss

A study published in the journal of Food, Science and Nutrition in 2018 proved that when paired with a regular exercise routine, yoghurt consumption can increase serotonin and protein levels and decrease the levels of triglycerides (bad cholesterol). This combination can, therefore, help you lose weight the healthy way, and maintain it for the rest of your life.

3. Yoghurt for strong bones

Yoghurt is rich in calcium and phosphorus, so eating enough of it can help you build strong bones and even help recovery from bone injuries and fractures. Add potassium and vitamin D — which yoghurt is also rich in — and this food can even help you prevent bone diseases like osteoporosis and arthritis.

4. Yoghurt for better immunity

All probiotics have been proved to reduce inflammation and keep viral and bacterial infections away. Yoghurt is one of the richest sources of probiotics, so having it daily can actually give your immunity a boost and keep seasonal infections away.

5. Yoghurt for a healthy heart

Consuming yoghurt can reduce your triglyceride (which increase the risk of heart disease) levels and increase the high-density lipoprotein (HDL or good cholesterol) levels. Increased HDL and decreased triglycerides are a sign of good health and are known to reduce the chances of cardiovascular diseases. Adding yoghurt to your diet to improve your heart health is a good bet.

Apart from being good for your health, yoghurt is absolutely delicious and it’s a versatile ingredient that goes into the making of the healthiest recipes. There’s no reason, except lactose intolerance, to not have this healthy food every day.

For more information, read our article on Indigestion: Symptoms, causes, treatment.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 17:42:03 IST

Tags : Breast Cancer, Digestion, Health Benefits Of Yoghurt, Immune System, NewsTracker, Weight Loss, Yoghurt