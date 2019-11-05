Five quick and easy-to-make smoothies for weight-loss

A smoothie is as close as you can come to a magic potion. Sure, you won't suddenly see a change when you switch out your regular breakfast (or lunch or dinner) for a smoothie - let us promise you that no such thing will happen. But what is likely is that you will find yourself drawn into the world of mindful eating. After that, creating a hundred different versions of the smoothie, with old favourites as well as new ingredients is - err - the cherry on the top.

A smoothie recipe isn’t super strict - you can mix up the ingredients and the quantities as per your liking. There are just three rules to keep in mind. One, the only way a smoothie can help you healthily lose weight is if you replace a meal with it, preferably lunch or dinner. Two, your smoothie must be nutritious and filling. And three, to make a great smoothie, there need to be six parts to it:

Base - The liquid base.

Fruit - This will add flavour - as well as nutrition.

Cream - This will make it smoother.

Greens - This will add protein and micronutrients.

Boost - This can either be some seeds or supplement.

Extra - This can be an experiment - anything to make you like the smoothie more.

You can bend the third rule sometimes: you don’t have to have all six ingredients - if you include any three-four categories, it will give you a pretty tasty and filling smoothie. If you’re trying to include smoothies in your diet for the first time and want some safe options, give one the following recipes a try!

1. Berry blast smoothie

Ingredients:

Half cup unsweetened almond milk

Frozen mixed berries

Half a banana

Half cup blanched spinach

Chia seeds

Half teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional)

Soak the chia seeds in water for half an hour before blending them as they can be dehydrating. Chia seeds are a superfood, full of fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. To blanch the spinach, drop it in a pot of hot water for one minute and then transfer to a bowl of cold water for another minute. Drain the spinach before throwing it into the blender. The spinach will provide iron and almond milk is a great low-calorie milk substitute that's loaded with calcium, magnesium and sodium (be sure to check the nutritional values on the box, if you have hypertension). The berries and banana will make you feel full to promote weight loss and manage cravings. Add vanilla extract for taste. Blitz everything together and sip it cold.

2. Tropical smoothie

Ingredients:

Pineapple chunks

200 ml of coconut water

Half an avocado

Half cup blanched kale

Pumpkin seeds (optional)

Mint

Coconut water, while not the tastiest ingredient for a smoothie, contains bio-active enzymes that give your metabolism a boost. Kale is packed with nutrition, just make sure you blanch it for maximum nutrition and flavour. Avocados are super nutritious as well and they also keep you feeling full. Since you’re skipping a meal, a few pumpkin seeds can provide nutrition. You don’t necessarily have to blend them - add on top for crunchiness. The mint also aids digestion, helps boost your metabolism, all while being very low in calories.

3. Green veggie smoothie

Ingredients:

Half cup spinach, blanched

Half an avocado

One cucumber

Parsley

One spoon hemp seeds (optional)

One cup almond milk

Cucumbers have zero fat and a lot of fibre which makes them great for your metabolism. Parsley reduces water retention and bloating and also helps manage blood sugar levels. Hemp seeds, while not low-calorie, serve as an appetite suppressant and a digestive aid due to their high fibre content. Always add the leafy ingredient first and the base ingredient in the end for smoother blending.

4. Cinnamon apple smoothie

Ingredients:

An apple

Half cup unsweetened almond milk

Half cup unsweetened Greek yoghurt

One tbsp apple cider vinegar (optional)

Half spoon of cinnamon powder

One spoon wheatgrass powder

Low in calories, high in fibre, apples are ideal for weight-loss. As a probiotic, Greek yoghurt keeps your gut healthy which is essential for healthy weight loss. It’s also a great source of protein. Wheatgrass contains no fat and lots of nutrients. Apple cider vinegar has many health benefits including aiding weight loss - adding it to a smoothie just makes it easier to have because of its less-than-pleasing taste.

5. Red rush smoothie

Ingredients:

Strawberries/ Oranges

Two small red peppers

Ground flaxseed

One spoon spirulina

One cup of water

Half cup greek yoghurt

Strawberries and oranges both contain vitamin C which can assist in fat-loss. Flaxseed is a low-cal source of protein and fibre. Red peppers are also low calorie but provide beta carotenes (which our body converts into vitamin A). Spirulina is a supplement that can make for the lost nutrition of a meal. Studies suggest it may aid in weight management.

Happy blending!

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read Health Benefits of Spirulina.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 12:56:50 IST

Tags : Health Recipe, Healthy Smoothie Recipes, NewsTracker, Smoothie, Smoothie Recipes, Weight Loss, Weight Loss For Vegetarians