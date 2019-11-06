Five natural substitutes for sugar to satisfy sweet cravings without the side effects
It may please your taste buds, satiate your cravings and give you a quick energy rush, but when it comes to health, sugar cannot offer you many benefits. In fact, consuming too much sugar can put you at risk of obesity. Of course, obesity can lead to other health complications such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, tooth decay and some cancers.
Doctors recommend that our daily sugar intake should not exceed 38 grams (about seven teaspoons, which includes the sugar we get from breads, milk, and other foods). On average, though, most of us consume 94 grams of sugar per day.
While it is hard to remove sugar from our diet completely, there are healthier alternatives to make everything just a little bit sweeter. Let’s have a look at five natural sugar substitutes which will satisfy your sweet cravings without all the side-effects of sugar:
1. Coconut sugar
Most of us know of and use coconut oil, coconut water and coconut milk. Now, coconut sugar has caught the attention of many health-conscious people, and for all the right reasons.
Coconut sugar is rich in minerals and has a very low glycaemic index (estimated rise in blood glucose level after eating a particular food item). Inulin, a fibre present in coconut sugar, helps stabilise the blood sugar.
However, as with most things, experts advise moderation here, too, coconut sugar contains 70 to 80 percent sucrose.
2. Date sugar
Made from dates, it is rich in fibre, potassium, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, proteins and vitamin B. Date sugar is easy to digest, and also helps metabolise proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
Studies have shown that dates can also help in reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood and can efficiently lower the risk of stroke.
But date sugar is expensive and has its own limitations. It does not melt or dissolve properly and cannot be used in, and with, everything.
3. Honey
Honey, a superfood, has so many health and beauty benefits. It is a natural sweetener packed with many minerals and nutrients like phosphorus, calcium, enzymes, zinc, iron, antioxidants, riboflavin, niacin and vitamin B6.
Because of the antioxidants and crucial nutrients, honey helps fight free radical cell damage and improves digestion by promoting the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut.
However, the nutritional value of honey depends on the type of flowers from which the bees collected the nectar to make honey.
Also, children under one year of age should not be given honey as it can cause botulism (a rare form of poisoning).
4. Maple syrup
Best known as a pancake topper, maple syrup contains more than 20 nutrients such as zinc, calcium, potassium and manganese.
Several studies have shown that maple syrup can help you fight breast and colon cancer and it has a very low GI (glycaemic index).
However, maple syrup is about 66 percent sucrose and should also be consumed in moderation.
5. Monk fruit
Monk fruit is a fruit-derived natural sweetener. Almost 200 times sweeter than white sugar, monk fruit is available in liquid, powder and granular forms.
Apart from having anti-inflammatory properties, monk fruit is a good antioxidant and is considered safe for everyone.
However, as monk fruit is not grown everywhere, it turns out to be an expensive sugar substitute.
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 16:40:18 IST
