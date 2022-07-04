Contrary to what most people think, dietary supplements offer no magic and there is no way you can lose weight with a capsule, and no additional effort.

Weight loss is hard, but what makes it more frustrating is using random supplements and feeling sheer disappointment when they fail to work. Contrary to what most people think, dietary supplements offer no magic and there is no way you can lose weight with a capsule, and no additional effort. If any company or brand is selling a product with this promise, this is probably the first lie they are telling you, and there is much more to come next if you decide on using it. The purpose of using a dietary supplement is to fill in for the deficiency, allowing the body to heal naturally, and maintain a healthy weight. Some products offer independent benefits, while others work better with lifestyle and dietary changes. Knowing the best options in appetite suppressant pills decides on choosing one easy, and saves you from wasting time and money spent on trying random products.

If you are trying to lose weight and nothing seems to work, it is high time to give a chance to a weight loss supplement. In this digital era, when every product is only a few clicks away, not knowing the best appetite supressant supplements and diet pills is not even an excuse. Those who do not have time to do this search or shortlist the option, keep reading to find the best products for a natural and effortless weight loss.

Best Appetite Supressant Pills (Diet Pills) Options

Here is the list of top five weight loss pills that are high in demand and backed with positive user reviews and ratings. This list is not in order, but it suggests a different type of weight loss product to meet the individual needs of everyone. Here are the options.

PhenQ (Best Overall 10/10) LeanBean (Best For Women 9/10) Trimtone (Best Appetite Suppressant 9/10) Genf20 Plus (Natural HGH Booster 8/10) Primeshred (Fat Burner For Men 8/10)

These products are not randomly chosen but have actual reasons to be included in this list. If you are already convinced to place an order, check the pricing details and visit the official website for order confirmation. Rest, those who are still clueless about which product to choose, start reading the following mini-reviews.

PhenQ (Best Overall)

PhenQ is the number one choice in appetite suppressant pills, and this popularity is not vague. There are thousands of happy customers that endorse this product for real weight loss. According to the official website, it targets fat layers and melts them without affecting muscle health. Also, it controls appetite and saves the body from eating extra.

How It Works: The ingredient inside PhenQ diet pills work on the underlying issues affecting the metabolism and making it slow. For example, they target inflammation and ease it before it can damage the body. It also balances the harmful and beneficial bacterial strains in the gut and improves liver efficiency, fat oxidation, and energy production, all side by side.

PhenQ Ingredients: Here is a list of all ingredients inside PhenQ pills.

Alpha-Lacys Reset

Nopal

Caffeine

Capsimax powder

Calcium carbonate

Chromium picolinate

L-carnitine fumarate

How To Use: Like other dietary supplements, PhenQ comes in easy-to-use capsule form. There are 60 of them in each bottle, and the daily dosage is two capsules only.

Risks And Side Effects: there are no side effects of the PhenQ pill, and they are suitable for every person who wants weight loss. Remember, it has caffeine, and people who are allergic to it or already consuming a high amount of caffeine should know that. Also, it is not suitable for underage people and pregnant or breastfeeding women. Talk to a doctor if your obesity is linked to a medical issue.

Where To Buy: PhenQ diet pills can be purchased from the official website, and there is no other way of buying them. The price of one bottle is $69.95 only, and you can buy it in bundles too, which reduces the per bottle price and waives the delivery charges. All orders are covered under a 60-day money-back guarantee to protect the customers from a loss.

LeanBean (Best Appetite Suppressant)

Lean Bean is a natural appetite suppressant that helps the body lose weight by inducing mindful eating. It is made by a UK-based company named Ultimate Life LTD, which specializes in creating health and wellness products. These pills improve metabolism without affecting other body functions, and the best part is that it is achieved through herbal ingredients and no synthetic ingredients.

How It Works: This formula helps in many ways, but its primary action is on the appetite. Certain ingredients such as glucomannan help the body lose weight by preventing overeating. The stomach is full for a long time without eating much. Ingredients like chromium, choline, and zinc improve blood circulation and speed up fat metabolism. This process is not lethargic or weak, and the user does not even feel he is on a weight-loss mission.

LeanBean Ingredients: Here is the list of LeanBean pills ingredients.

Glucomannan

Choline

Chromium picolinate

Vitamin B6 and B12

Coffee bean extract

Turmeric

Garcinia cambogia

Acai berry

Potassium Chloride

BioPerine

Zinc

How To Use: There are 180 capsules in each bottle of LeanBean diet pills, and the daily recommendation is three capsules with a glass of water. Ideally, you should take only one capsule before all three big meals of the day. Give it some time to settle, and you can eat normally. The supplement works independent of your diet and exercise routine, but the results are better when a healthier lifestyle is adopted.

Risks And Side Effects: The side effects of this formula are very uncommon. There is nothing bad expected from this product but if you have food-related sensitivities and allergies, watch out for the ingredients. For example, the caffeine from the coffee bean extract can be tricky for a person to handle because of the jitters it can cause. Underage children, pregnant women, and older patients should also not use this product.

Where To Buy: LeanBean is available online, and it can be purchased from the official website directly. There are many purchasing options, and you can buy one bottle for $59.00, and this price decreases when you buy more bottles. All orders are protected with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Trimtone (Best For Women)

TrimTone is an advanced fat burner especially created for women that want to lose and maintain weight. According to the official website it is made of clinically proven ingredients that change the metabolism and aid in natural fat burn. It activates thermogenesis, which burns all extra fat, and changes it into usable energy. It also works on appetite and changes it to control overeating and binge eating habits. To make its usage easier, it comes in a capsule form, tightly packed into a sealed plastic bottle.

How It Works: This formula is made with premium natural herbs that work on metabolism, appetite, energy levels, and fat burn altogether. Although it is an independent product, it shows better results when used with a low-calorie diet. Women that want to tone their body after losing weight can also adopt an exercise routine and achieve their dream body within a few weeks. All ingredients inside this product offer some help in weight loss, one way or the other. For example, caffeine triggers thermogenesis and produces heat, which dissolves fat layers. Green tea and coffee cleanse the body and remove all waste materials hindering weight loss. When these issues are fixed, the body goes back to the natural weight management mode, and there is no re-gaining of this weight, with basic lifestyle changes. This product can be used for as long as a person likes because there are no long-term risks.

TrimTone Ingredients: here is the list of ingredients inside this formula.

Caffeine

Green coffee bean extract

Green tea extract

Glucomannan

Grains of Paradise

How To Use: it is a capsular supplement and there are 30 of them in every bottle. You are required to take only one capsule with a glass of water. There is no ‘best’ time to take this daily dose, but any product works better if it is consumed on an empty stomach. When you take this capsule first thing in the morning, the ingredients get fully absorbed and work to maximum level. Those who are not into morning supplements can use it as a pre-workout supplement. Due to the caffeine and green tea inside, it can stimulate the body and improve workout performance. Do not use this product before sleeping as caffeine may affect the sleeping routine and make this a bad experience. Use this product as directed by the company, and refrain from using more supplements, medicines, or overdosing, to avoid side effects.

Risks And Side Effects: the ingredients inside TrimTone diet pills are generally safe, and do not cause an unpleasant effect. However, the side effects are still a possibility especially if you experiment with the dosage or mix it into other products. Do not use any supplement if you are prescribed medicines, or diagnosed with a medical condition. Talk to a health expert for an opinion and do not go against it. Also, TrimTone is safe when the daily dosage is followed. This dose is suitable for adult bodies, particularly females. Children cannot be given this supplement even if they are obese. Moreover, women should not use any weight loss product during pregnancy or breastfeeding period, or else, they can invite a number of problems for them and the newborn.

Where To Buy: TrimTone is available online and can be purchased from the official website. The actual price of this product was much higher but the company is offering a discount for a limited time. You can get one month's supply for $59.95 only plus standard shipping charges. Buying two bottles gives one bottle free and buying three bottles gives two bottles free. Plus the bundle packs are shipped for free. This discount makes it affordable for people on a low budget too, and it is always better to buy in bulk, as it saves time and money.

To make it an even better deal, the company is giving a 100-day money-back offer to all users. It means they can try this product for 100 days and see how it acts. If the results are too slow or not satisfactory, you can get a refund of your money without any unnecessary questions. Talk to the customer support team to get more information.

Genf20 Plus (Natural HGH Booster)

Next suggestion in this appetite suppressant pills list is GenF20 Plus. It is a natural HGH boosting formula that recreates hormonal balance and aids in weight loss. It is a non-prescription alternative to growth boosters, with no side effects and risks. It is much better than trying a dietary supplement than HGH injections which carry extreme side effects in the long term. Within a few weeks, it builds lean mass, loses weight, and retains high energy. That is why weight loss with this product is most suitable for someone who works out in a routine and does not want to lose muscle while losing weight.

How It Works: According to the official website, GenF20 Plus is a hormone booster targeting the Human Growth Hormone HGH. It works on the pituitary gland and governs the secretion and release of this hormone, which plays an effective role in managing excess fat, retaining muscles, and achieving a lean body. The supplement maintains the energy levels so that no user feels any lethargy or weakness while delaying the aging for as long as possible. With the use of this product, the body will enjoy the same energy, stamina, and strength that it had in its younger years while losing weight.

The results can be different for every user, and they may take a few weeks to start showing. The best results are expected in three to six months, and GenF20 Plus can be used for as long as needed. There are no artificial ingredients, toxins, or artificial ingredients inside, so it is safe to use.

Genf20 Plus Ingredients: This supplement contains the following ingredients.

Anterior Pituitary Powder

Astragalus Root Extract

Colostrum

Deer Antler Velvet Extract

GABA

GTF Chromium

L-Arginine

L-Glutamine

L-Glycine

L-Isoleucine

L-Lysine

L-Ornithine

L-Tyrosine

L-Valine

Phosphatidylcholine

How To Use: Like other dietary formulas, GenF20 Plus is an oral supplement, and there are 120 tablets in every bottle. This one bottle is enough for the entire month, and the daily dose is no more than four tablets. This daily dose can either be used as two tablets before each bug meal of the day or one capsule every three hours. The company gives an oral spray for free with all orders, and it is better to use tablets and spray together for maximum results. Swallow the tablets with a glass of water, and hold the spray for at least 30 seconds before swallowing it.

Risks And Side Effects: there are no risks regarding the daily use of GenF20 Plus tablets. This product is backed up with scientific data and evidence on the ingredients suggesting their benefits. It boosts the human growth hormone, resulting in muscular growth and damage repair caused by age or injuries. It is not suitable for a person battling an underlying disease or using medication. Using supplements and medicines together can cause severe side effects, so avoid these drug interactions.

Where to Buy Genf20 Plus: this product is in stock and available for doorstep deliveries. The orders are placed on the official website and dispatched from the company warehouse. No other dealer or store has this stock; the only option to buy these tablets is through the official website. The price is $69.95 for one pack, and it reduces when you buy a bundle pack. The company is offering free delivery on all orders for a limited time.

Every customer has 67-days’ time to try and decide on GenF20 Plus pills. If a user finds this product unhelpful or not satisfactory, he can talk to the company and get a refund without any questions.

PrimeShred (Fat Burner For Men)

PrimeShred by Health and Nutrition Ltd is a metabolic booster that specifically caters to the needs of men that are worried about muscle loss with age. According to the official website, it is a ‘hardcore fat burner’ that helps achieve a slim and ripped body without much effort. It boosts the hormones, allowing the body to work on muscle building without negatively affecting health. Some users may experience a better mood, low stress, and cognitive benefits in addition to weight loss too.

How It Works: PrimeShred works in three phases to completely transform the body. To start with, it activates lipolysis, which targets the fat layers and breaks them down into smaller units. Body cells pick these small fat units and consume them to make energy. Next, it induces thermogenesis and raises the resting metabolic rate. Eventually, the body loses weight every time, even at rest. The best part is that the body does not have to compromise on energy, stamina, cognitive functions, or activity level while losing weight. The users of PrimeShred report no change in their bodies, and many say that it does not even feel like they are on a weight loss journey.

Depending upon when a person starts using PrimeShred pills, the weight loss transformation can take different time. Most people see changes in their bodies and weight within three months. The extremely obese bodies may take more time.

PrimeShred Ingredients: Here is a list of PrimeShred ingredients.

Green tea extract

Cayenne pepper

Caffeine anhydrous

Green coffee extract

L-theanine

L-tyrosine

Bioperine (from black pepper)

Rhodiola root

Vitamin B complex

Dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE)

How To Use: PrimeShred comes in capsular form, and there are 90 capsules in every bottle. The daily recommendation is three capsules only that can be used in three takes. Swallow one capsule before every meal, and give a gap of at least 30 minutes till eating. This time is enough for the ingredients to fully absorb and start taking action. Take your last dose at least six hours before bedtime, or you may experience a hard time sleeping due to the caffeine inside.

Risks And Side Effects: PrimeShred is safe for everyone when used as per instructions shared by the company. The only reason this product can cause side effects is when it is misused or overdosed. As mentioned before, it is not a suitable choice for women, children, people with low immunity, and patients. It is better to talk to a physician before using this product. Do not forget that it has caffeine inside; if a person is already taking it, it can cause jittery feelings or agitation. Make sure your dosage planning does not coincide with the sleeping time, or else it can cause sleep delays.

Where To Buy: PrimeShred is an exclusive online product and can be purchased from the official website directly. The company has no dealers or franchises to sell it locally, so the only way to get your hands on this supplement is through the company. The original price is much higher, but the company is giving a huge discount on its price. The price of one pack (30 doses) is $49.99, and it reduces when you buy more. The delivery charges apply to single-pack orders, but the delivery is free for the bundle packs.

To ensure users of financial security, PrimeShred offers a 100-day money-back offer on the orders made through the website. No need to apply for this refund, and all orders are already covered by this policy. Talk to the customer support team to get more details on refunds.

How To Choose The Best Appetite Suppressant Pills?

Choosing a dietary supplement is a difficult task because there are literally hundreds of them available. Weight loss supplements come in various forms, types, price ranges, and categories, and it is very hard to pick one, especially if this is your first time. Every company tries to make high promises, showing its product like it is a revolutionary formula. But the truth is that there is no one for all things, and weight loss is different for everyone.

The wide variety in weight loss supplements is mainly based on one basic categorization: synthetic and herbal. For obvious reasons, herbal products are better, safer, and more efficient than synthetic products, so whichever product you choose, ensure it is made from plants. Next, the budget and type of supplement vary for everyone and it is more of a personal choice. There is no best type or form of supplement and the customer should choose an option that he likes i.e. powder, pills, drops, etc.

Sometimes even the bestselling options fail to show any results because they do not meet the issue a person might be experiencing. For example, using women-focused products on men would not help, hormonal balancing supplements will not help if the weight loss is caused by a disease. So every product caters to a specific reason or issue that is affecting weight. Pay attention to these small details, and pick one product that targets the issue you are facing.

If you do not know the reason behind your weight gain, try any general metabolic health booster, that is not specific to any category of users. The health experts advise going through all the details on a product and company before investing money in it. There are hundreds of thousands of companies and products and not all of them are legit and true to their promises. The only way to find out their legitimacy is by doing this background check. So always read the reviews, customer experiences, ingredients information, and other necessary details before making a decision.

Conclusion: Who Should And Should Not Use Diet Pills?

Weight loss supplements or diet pills only enhance the weight loss product and they do not actually treat any medical condition that is causing obesity. If a person suspects that his weight gain is linked to a disease, it is better to get treatment for the disease first and then try a supplement. If you experiment without this basic self-evaluation, either the products will not work or they will negatively affect your health. And in this condition, even the most popular and best appetite supressant pills also fail.

In general, avoid taking any of the above-mentioned products if you are below 18, pregnant, or dealing with an underlying health issue. Every company has already provided the usage details and every potential customer is advised to read them before confirming the order. If there is no specific reason and obesity is a result of a sedentary lifestyle or overeating, any metabolic booster will help. Choose a product according to your age, lifestyle, and any other categorization that is specifically mentioned by these companies. Do not forget to leave a review once you reach your target weight using any of the products covered by the aforementioned best options in weight loss supplements.

