First Phase 3 human trials of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine with inactivated virus begins in Abu Dhabi

The UAE Health Authorities have reportedly issued a permit for up to 15,000 volunteers to take part in the trials.

The first clinical Phase III trials of an inactivated vaccine to combat COVID-19 is underway in the United Arab Emirate capital of Abi Dhabi. The vaccine, developed by Sinopharm China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG), the trial is being carried out in a cooperation partnership between G42 Healthcare, an Abu Dhabi-based organisation leading the UAE's COVID-19 clinical trial efforts.

Abu Dhabi's Chairman of the Department of Health, H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, was reportedly the first recipient of the experimental shot, which was the first human trial of a COVID-19 vaccine using inactivated virus. The Department’s Acting Undersecretary Dr Jamal Al Kaabi is said to have followed him as the second volunteer in the trial.

The trials are being carried out by trained health practitioners from the Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA). SEHA has reportedly converted five of their sites in Abu Dhabi and neighbouring emirate Al Ain into testing facilities, on top of a mobile clinic to ensure ready access of the experimental vaccine to trial volunteers.

A key concern in clinical trials of global relevance like a COVID-19 vaccine trial, is to study the feasibility of a vaccine is to observe its effects in multiple ethnicities and races. Sinopharm sought after UAE's participation in the Phase 3 trials for the inactivated vaccine since it is home to a diverse range of nationalities.

