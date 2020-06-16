FDA warns against the usage of Remdesivir along with malaria antiviral hydroxychloroquine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued a warning to healthcare providers against administering malaria drug hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine in combination with Gilead Sciences’ (GILD.O) experimental COVID-19 drug, remdesivir.
The agency, based on data from a recent non-clinical study, said the co-administration may result in the reduced antiviral activity of remdesivir. It also added it had no such evidence from a clinical setting and that it continues to evaluate all data related to remdesivir.
The warning comes hours after the agency revoked the emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, which has been touted by the U.S. President Donald Trump.
FDA said it was no longer reasonable to believe that oral formulations of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine may be effective in treating the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Gilead’s drug had received emergency use authorization earlier in May as a potential treatment for COVID-19, clearing the way for broader use of the drug in more hospitals around the United States.
Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 17:46:11 IST
Tags : Antiviral, Chloroquine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Drugs, Gilead, HCQ, Hydroxychloroquine, Malaria, Remdesivir
