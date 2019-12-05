Experience: I had apple cider vinegar every morning for 56 days, and this is what happened

Losing weight is not easy. So when I found out about a simple solution that might make my exercise-and-mindful eating routine work faster, I jumped on it.

I drank apple cider vinegar for more than a month. No, not your ordinary, distilled apple cider vinegar bought off a supermarket shelf. I tried apple cider vinegar “with the mother” after reading about its supposed benefits for weight loss, heart health, managing cholesterol and blood sugar levels and improving digestion.

Here's what I found (spoiler alert: I didn’t lose much weight):

What is apple cider vinegar “with the mother”?

If you have ever bought apple cider vinegar to make a salad dressing at home, you know that the commonly available variety is a clear golden-brown liquid. So, what does “with the mother” mean and what difference does it make?

Simply put, this means that the original bacteria culture used to make the vinegar (by fermenting the crushed apples) was not filtered out during the manufacturing process. The nutrients and bacteria were not distilled or pasteurised after the vinegar was ready, and so this vinegar is murky or cloudy, and the bacteria culture can be seen at the bottom of the bottle.

In case you are wondering, the use of apple cider vinegar “with the mother” isn’t just another new and trendy diet fad. The ancient Greeks used it for its medicinal properties, especially when mixed with honey. Hippocrates, the Father of Modern Medicine, recommended its use to treat ulcers, sores and coughs way back in the 4th century BCE. With such antecedents, it is a wonder why apple cider vinegar “with the mother” isn’t more popular than it already is.

I first came to know about apple cider vinegar “with the mother” after watching an interview of actor Orlando Bloom, where he explained how he had had this vinegar for over two decades and exactly how he benefited from it. Bloom isn’t the only proponent of this ingredient. Celebrities like Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and Miranda Kerr have also talked about the benefits they’ve seen from drinking apple cider vinegar “with the mother”.

Before and after

I decided to give apple cider vinegar “with the mother” a try after reading up extensively on the ingredients, watching every fitness influencer and doctor’s video about it on the internet, and finally, taking a go-ahead from my general physician (in case of any side-effects). My motive was not just weight loss but to also manage my cholesterol levels, which generally stay right above the borderline when I get lax about controlling my diet.

When I started drinking apple cider vinegar on 10 October, I weighed 59.8 kilograms. On the first day, I decided to try a day-long cleanse. I mixed two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar with a litre of water and drank it gradually over six hours. While I did feel much lighter than the day before, this was probably because I peed a lot throughout the day as an after-effect of drinking the vinegar.

But since going to the washroom 12-15 times in six hours is not something you can practically do every day, I switched to a different approach the very next day. I mixed a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and half a teaspoon of honey with a cup of water first thing in the morning and drank it within five minutes—this is the precise ritual I follow to this day (I am still continuing my ACV morning ritual). Here were a few things that I observed over this period:

The water retention or bloating that I had in my limbs came down drastically. This left me feeling lighter, and more active too.

Acne breakouts stopped completely, especially on the face. My skin cleared up and some of my acne scars also disappeared after I started drinking apple cider vinegar daily.

My digestive system became more regulated, and at the same time, my appetite got smaller. My hunger pangs are now easier to control. I am also able to counter cravings better, but this could just be a placebo effect.

My cholesterol levels, especially the triglyceride and low-density lipoprotein (LDL), haven’t shot up over this 56-day trial.

My weight has not reduced drastically. Although I am 700 grams lighter today, I have to say that I have also been eating a more balanced diet. Nothing too crazy, just more green veggies and fruits and lots of fibre.

Takeaways from my 56-day cleanse

I did not increase my physical exercise — duration or intensity — during this period, so I could measure the effects that apple cider vinegar “with the mother” specifically was having on my overall health and well-being. The nearly negligible weight loss aside, this ingredient has done a good job.

Given that significant weight loss without increased physical activity is not possible—more so if you lead a sedentary lifestyle, or just have a daily stretching and 30-minute walk routine like me—even this slight reduction was welcome. I am determined to pair it with a better exercise next to reap even more benefits in the long run!

This article was written by Shreya Goswami, a food writer associated with myUpchar.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read our in-depth article on Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits and Side Effects.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 13:53:57 IST

Tags : Acne Remedy, Acne Treatment, Apple Cider Vinegar, Apple Cider Vinegar Acne, Apple Cider Vinegar Weight Loss, Food For Weight Loss, Healthy Foods, NewsTracker