The Epsilon variant of SARS-CoV-2 which was first detected in California in 2020 has been found to be more resistant to vaccines in a study that has been led by researchers at the University of Washington. It was published on 1 July in the peer-reviewed journal Science.

It claims that the Epsilon variant can completely escape lab-made antibodies and reduce effectiveness of the antibodies generated in the plasma of the vaccinated people, NDTV reported. The ability to neutralise this variant has been found to decrease around 2.5 to 3 times in the blood plasma of vaccinated people.

Let us take a look at all the important information about this variant of the coronavirus :

● Epsilon variant also known as CAL.20C has five defining variations, however, mutation in spike protein L452R is most concerning.

● The virus variant was declared a Variant of Concern by the US’ Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) after it observed a spike in its cases in California.

● It was deescalated to a Variant of Interest on 29 June this year because the available data said that the treatments and vaccines are effective against Epsilon variant.

● It is 20 percent more transmissible than the preceding coronavirus variants.

● In February 2021, this variant of the coronavirus accounted for around 15 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the US.

● By June, about 1 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the US are from the Epsilon variant, The Independent reported.

● Epsilon variant has been reported in at least 34 other countries after it was found in the US, reported NDTV.

● The precursor to the Epsilon variant first emerged last year in California in the month of May.

● The variant is not believed to be prevalent currently, neither in the US where it originated nor in other countries.