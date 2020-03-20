EPFO advises beneficiaries to avail online services and not to visit its offices in view of coronavirus spread
Mumbai: The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on Friday asked pensioners and employers to avoid visiting its offices and avail online services like raising claims for PF, view balance, and make payments etc from their homes.
The step has been taken to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus, the EPFO said in a statement. To contain the spread of coronavirus, the EPFO advises members, pensioners and employers to avoid visiting EPFO offices and avail various online services offered by it from their homes, it said.
Most of the services of the EPFO are available online, it mentioned. An employee can generate his/her own Universal Account Number (UAN), activate his/her UAN and seed it with Aadhaar, PAN, Bank Account and mobile number (KYC seeding), the EPFO said.
"Employee can also make nominations, view balance in the passbook, update his/her date of exit, transfer his/her account from unexempted to the exempted establishment and vice-versa.
"Employees have been further empowered to raise claims online for the provident fund (PF) advances or final withdrawal, pension or insurance benefits and receive payment of PF/pension/insurance benefits directly in his/her bank account," the statement said.
Similarly, a pensioner can download his/her pension payment order (PPO) or preserve it in Digilocker. He/she can know his PPO number with the help of his/her bank account number or UAN and view passbook. Pensioners can also update Jeevan Praman (Digital Life Certificate) online any time of the year.
"Employers can register their establishments under EPF&MP Act, 1952 and obtain establishment ID, make payment of EPF and allied dues through RTGS/NEFT and submit Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR). Employers have also been facilitated to avail e-inspections of their establishments," it said.
In case of any grievance, the EPFO said employees, employers and pensioners can get them resolved online through EPFigms portal. The details of these services and facilities are also available at www.epfindia.gov.in.
All these facilities are also available on the government's UMANG App and one can avail the services on mobile his/her mobile phone too, the EPFO said.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 18:58:48 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Employees' Provident Fund Organization, EPF, EPFO, NewsTracker, PF
Trending
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Derek O'Brien, Deepender Hooda self-isolate after Kanika Kapoor tests positive; global toll crosses 10,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000