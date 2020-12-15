Endothelial cells could be targeted to restore lung function in COVID-19 patients, suggests study
The study authors also said that drugs targeting endothelial activation should be used to control inflammation and coagulopathy associated with COVID-19
COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease that spreads through droplets. The COVID-19 causing coronavirus , SARS-CoV-2, enters the body through the mouth or nose and uses the ACE2 receptors present on the surface of host cells to infect these cells. Since the virus mainly infects the lungs and airway, patients may suffer from lung damage, inflammation of the endothelium (inner surface of blood vessels) and organ dysfunction.
The patients also show increased blood coagulation and the formation of tiny blood clots in the body. However, so far it was not known whether the SARS-CoV-2 actually dysregulates vascular function.
Now, a group of researchers at the Stony Brook University, US, state that endothelial cells don’t have ACE2 receptors and hence SARS-CoV-2 does not infect these cells directly. However, since endothelial damage is seen in COVID-19 patients, the authors suggest that the virus is indirectly affecting endothelial cells. The findings of the study are published in the peer-reviewed journal mbio.
Indirect infection of endothelial cells
For the study, the researchers examined SARS-CoV-2 infection in the endothelial cells (ECs) obtained from the lungs, kidneys, heart, brain and umbilical veins. It was found that the virus did not infect any of the tested ECs.
Next, the researcher team introduced the gene for ACE2 in ECs and exposed them to SARS-CoV-2. This time a viral titre between 1 and 3 X 107 was found in these cells, indicating that the cells were infected by the coronavirus this time. Additionally, the study authors suggested that while ECs don’t express ACE2 receptors, they do express some proteases that SARS-CoV-2 uses to dysregulate endothelial function. Also, the virus may be infecting a small number of endothelial cells, causing inflammation and damage.
“Our research revealed that endothelial cells lack ACE2 receptors and that endothelial cells were only SARS-CoV-2 infected after expressing ACE2 receptors in them. Since endothelial cell functions are dysregulated by SARS-CoV-2, these findings suggest a novel mechanism of regulation that does not require viral infection. Instead, it suggests the indirect activation of the endothelium, potentially resulting from surrounding tissue damage, that could be the basis for further research to therapeutically target and restore normal endothelial cell responses,” said Dr Erich Mackow, lead author of the study in a news release by Stony Brook University.
Targeting the endothelial cells
Because the endothelial cells are not actually infected by SARS-CoV-2, drug therapies against the infection would be useless in the treatment of endothelial inflammation in coronavirus patients. Instead, the study authors say that drugs targeting endothelial activation should be used to control inflammation and coagulopathy associated with COVID-19 .
As per the news release, the research team at Stony Brook is now planning to study how SARS-CoV-2 or coronavirus -infected lung cells activate ECs.
For more information, read our article on Why coronavirus affects the lungs.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
also read
Flavanols, proanthocyanidins found in dark chocolate, grapes, green tea may block SARS-CoV-2 proteins
The researchers concluded that these nutraceutical compounds and rich extracts of green tea, muscadine grapes, cacao powder and dark chocolate can be used widely to effectively stop the devastation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
New antiviral oral drug molnupiravir completely suppresses coronavirus transmission within 24 hours in ferrets, claims study
Researchers claim that MK-4482/EIDD-2801 or molnupiravir is the first orally available drug to quickly block SARS-CoV-2 and has the potential of being ground-breaking
Oral antiviral drug Molnupiravir can block spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus in ferrets, study shows
Molnupiravir is now in the advanced phase, multi-centre, clinical II/III trials in human beings after successful completion of phase I safety trials.