Endometriosis: Communicating with your partner, knowing the right position, other ways that can help manage pain during sex
Endometriosis is extremely painful and this is a fact every woman who suffers from this chronic condition knows just too well. And while chronic pelvic pain associated with endometriosis is well known now, not many know that dyspareunia — or pain during sex — is also a common occurrence.
Research published in the Journal of Family Planning and Reproductive Health Care in 2007 studied women between the ages of 19 and 44 years with endometriosis and found that dyspareunia associated with their condition has an immense impact on the quality of their life. A large portion of the women limited their sexual activity, while a minority ceased it altogether. This, in turn, lowered their self-esteem and had a negative impact on their sexual relationships.
Knowledge is the first step to avoid pain
Managing the pain associated with sex when you have endometriosis is very important. The first step you need to take is to understand your diagnosis and to refuse to just tolerate pain. According to the Endometriosis Foundation of America, knowing where the endometriosis is located and how advanced it is can help you determine how to have pain-free sex.
It’s equally important to understand that tolerating deep, stabbing and continuous types of pain during sex — and even risking bleeding after it — for the sake of intimacy is not necessary. Instead, a discussion with your partner and getting his support might help you manage your situation better. Once you’re done with these two steps, try the following tips to prevent endometriosis pain during and after sex.
1. Choose the right position
Deep penetration causes more pain, so positions that involve shallow penetration should be more comfortable. Try spooning, raised hips, woman-on-top and modified doggie style sex. Missionary position tends to be extremely painful for most women with endometriosis because of the way the uterus is tilted and how deep the penetration is.
2. Plan sex according to your cycle
Endometriosis causes constant pain for most women, but this pain is excruciating during ovulation and your periods. Keep a track of your monthly cycle and find out the least painful times to engage in sexual activity.
3. Lubes and pain killers
Consult your doctor about using a good lube for sex, preferably a water-based or silicone-based one. You can also discuss over-the-counter pain medications that you can take an hour or so before sex to manage the pain better.
4. Communicate properly
Deep, quick thrusts can hurt a woman with endometriosis just as much as deep penetration can. Talk to your partner before and during sex and communicate clearly what is comfortable and what is not. Take it slow, steady and switch positions midway through to make sex both pain-free and enjoyable.
5. Explore intimacy beyond sex
Yes, sex is fun, but it’s not the only way to find pleasure. Foreplay, massages, kissing, mutual masturbation and oral sex can all be painless alternatives to penetrative sex. These can be equally satisfying if you and your partner are willing to accommodate and committed to being physically intimate despite endometriosis.
For more information, read our article on Endometriosis: Symptoms, causes, treatment and prevention.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 20:15:21 IST
Tags : Dyspareunia, Endometriosis, Endometriosis Causes, Endometriosis Foundation Of America, Endometriosis Pain, Endometriosis Symptoms, Endometriosis Treatment, Foreplay, How To Have Pain-Free Sex, Intercourse For Endometriosis Patients, Journal Of Family Planning And Reproductive Health Care, Myupchar, Pain During Sex, Pain-Free Sex, Position, Reuters, Sex, Sexual Positions For Pain-Free Sex
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Trending
-
Endometriosis: Communicating with your partner, knowing the right position, other ways that can help manage pain during sex
-
World Blood Donor Day 2020: Donating while menstruating and 11 other questions you may have about giving blood
-
Diet and adult acne: New study shows how they’re connected and which food to avoid
-
Second wave of COVID-19: What we can learn from 1918 Spanish flu and why caution fatigue is biggest challenge
-
Coronavirus outbreak may lead to rise in paranoia, depression and other mental health disorders, suggest studies
-
American study, involving 7.5 lakh COVID-19 patients, finds individuals with blood group 'O' less likely to contract coronavirus
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 3,254 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra today; state home minister inaugurates care centre for cops in Navi Mumbai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls, no offerings to be made in religious places
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Chief medical superintendent in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbs to COVID-19; state reports 389 new cases today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand tests positive, say reports; confirmed cases reach 23,645 in National Capital