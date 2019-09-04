Eight yoga asanas for strengthening your neck

Seven cervical vertebrae and at least 20 pairs of muscles make up the human neck. One in three people across the globe suffers from neck pain. The most common causes: overused muscles, wear and tear, bad posture and spinal disc changes.

Among the most effective ways to relieve the pain is to strengthen the neck through exercises. And among the different forms of exercise, yoga is a low-impact discipline with something for everyone, whether you are a beginner or seasoned sportsperson.

It is advisable to start your yoga practice with a trained instructor, who can point out any mistakes and correct your posture. That said, here are some yoga asanas that you can do to strengthen your neck.

Extended puppy pose

Come on all fours, so your palms are directly below your shoulders and your knees below your hips

Move your palms forward, slowly lowering your chest towards the mat

Extend your arms as far as they'll go without touching your shoulders or your forehead to the mat

Stay in this position for 5-10 breaths

Do five repetitions

Camel pose

Come on your knees, with your thighs slightly apart

Little by little, bend backwards. Use your arms to support your back, if you like

Take your arms back, and place your palms on your heels - your arms should be straight

Stay in this position for 30 seconds

Return to the starting position, and do two more repetitions

Thread and needle pose

Come down on your knees and palms

Breathe in, and lift your left palm off the mat

Breathe out, and twist the upper back slightly to slide the left arm under your right arm

Bring your left shoulder, left palm and left ear down to rest on the mat

Hold this position for 15-20 seconds

Come back to the starting position and repeat on the other side

Cow face pose

Sit cross-legged on the mat with your right leg folded tightly over your left

Take your right arm back over your right shoulder - try to touch the middle of your back with your fingers

Now, take your left arm back from below. Try to interlock your fingers behind your back. If this is not possible, try to touch the fingers of both hands

Gently release the fingers and return to the starting position.

Repeat on the other side - remember to switch the legs as well

Bridge pose

Lie down on your back, and bring your arms in line with your shoulders

Fold your knees and plant your feet firmly on the mat

Now, gently lift your buttocks and back off the mat till your weight is balanced between the back of your head, shoulders and soles of your feet

Hold this position for 30 seconds

Gently return to the starting position

Rest for a few seconds, and repeat twice

Locust pose

Lie down on your stomach, with your arms extended overhead

Breathe in and slowly raise your legs and arms. To lengthen the body, imagine someone’s pulling a thread that runs from your head all the way down to your toes

Try lifting your body as much as possible, keeping your torso firmly on the mat

Hold the position for a few seconds. Then breathe out and lower your body on to the mat

Do five repetitions

Bow pose

This is an advanced pose; please check your comfort level before attempting it

Lie down on your stomach

Bend your knees. Now firmly hold your ankles with your hands

Breathe in and lift your chest and thighs as much as possible - your body should look like a taut bow

Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds

Breathe out and come back to the starting position

Do three repetitions

Handstand

This is a very advanced pose, and should only be attempted in the presence of a trainer. If you already have neck pain, check with your doctor before trying it

Come down on all fours. Make sure there’s a wall in front of you for support

Place your palms a little wider than your shoulders, for extra support. Keep your arms straight

Slowly lift your left leg up to a 45-degree angle

Now, try to lift the right leg straight up, perpendicular to the floor

Take the left leg up

Keep both your legs straight and toes pointed towards the ceiling

Try to hold this position for 40 seconds

Return to the starting position

An easier option for intermediate practitioners is to use the wall for support as you slowly straighten the legs. Keep your weight balanced on your arms

You can also place soft pillows around you, to break your fall in case you lose your balance

End your practice with savasana, or the sleeping pose, to relax your muscles.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. To know more on this topic, please visit https://www.myupchar.com/en/disease/neck-pain

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

