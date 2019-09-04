Eight yoga asanas for strengthening your neck
Seven cervical vertebrae and at least 20 pairs of muscles make up the human neck. One in three people across the globe suffers from neck pain. The most common causes: overused muscles, wear and tear, bad posture and spinal disc changes.
Among the most effective ways to relieve the pain is to strengthen the neck through exercises. And among the different forms of exercise, yoga is a low-impact discipline with something for everyone, whether you are a beginner or seasoned sportsperson.
It is advisable to start your yoga practice with a trained instructor, who can point out any mistakes and correct your posture. That said, here are some yoga asanas that you can do to strengthen your neck.
Extended puppy pose
- Come on all fours, so your palms are directly below your shoulders and your knees below your hips
- Move your palms forward, slowly lowering your chest towards the mat
- Extend your arms as far as they'll go without touching your shoulders or your forehead to the mat
- Stay in this position for 5-10 breaths
- Do five repetitions
Camel pose
- Come on your knees, with your thighs slightly apart
- Little by little, bend backwards. Use your arms to support your back, if you like
- Take your arms back, and place your palms on your heels - your arms should be straight
- Stay in this position for 30 seconds
- Return to the starting position, and do two more repetitions
Thread and needle pose
- Come down on your knees and palms
- Breathe in, and lift your left palm off the mat
- Breathe out, and twist the upper back slightly to slide the left arm under your right arm
- Bring your left shoulder, left palm and left ear down to rest on the mat
- Hold this position for 15-20 seconds
- Come back to the starting position and repeat on the other side
Cow face pose
- Sit cross-legged on the mat with your right leg folded tightly over your left
- Take your right arm back over your right shoulder - try to touch the middle of your back with your fingers
- Now, take your left arm back from below. Try to interlock your fingers behind your back. If this is not possible, try to touch the fingers of both hands
- Gently release the fingers and return to the starting position.
- Repeat on the other side - remember to switch the legs as well
Bridge pose
- Lie down on your back, and bring your arms in line with your shoulders
- Fold your knees and plant your feet firmly on the mat
- Now, gently lift your buttocks and back off the mat till your weight is balanced between the back of your head, shoulders and soles of your feet
- Hold this position for 30 seconds
- Gently return to the starting position
- Rest for a few seconds, and repeat twice
Locust pose
- Lie down on your stomach, with your arms extended overhead
- Breathe in and slowly raise your legs and arms. To lengthen the body, imagine someone’s pulling a thread that runs from your head all the way down to your toes
- Try lifting your body as much as possible, keeping your torso firmly on the mat
- Hold the position for a few seconds. Then breathe out and lower your body on to the mat
- Do five repetitions
Bow pose
- This is an advanced pose; please check your comfort level before attempting it
- Lie down on your stomach
- Bend your knees. Now firmly hold your ankles with your hands
- Breathe in and lift your chest and thighs as much as possible - your body should look like a taut bow
- Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds
- Breathe out and come back to the starting position
- Do three repetitions
Handstand
- This is a very advanced pose, and should only be attempted in the presence of a trainer. If you already have neck pain, check with your doctor before trying it
- Come down on all fours. Make sure there’s a wall in front of you for support
- Place your palms a little wider than your shoulders, for extra support. Keep your arms straight
- Slowly lift your left leg up to a 45-degree angle
- Now, try to lift the right leg straight up, perpendicular to the floor
- Take the left leg up
- Keep both your legs straight and toes pointed towards the ceiling
- Try to hold this position for 40 seconds
- Return to the starting position
- An easier option for intermediate practitioners is to use the wall for support as you slowly straighten the legs. Keep your weight balanced on your arms
- You can also place soft pillows around you, to break your fall in case you lose your balance
End your practice with savasana, or the sleeping pose, to relax your muscles.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. To know more on this topic, please visit https://www.myupchar.com/en/disease/neck-pain
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 11:44:02 IST
Tags : Bridge Yoga Pose, Camel Yoga Pose, Neck Injury, Neck Pain, NewsTracker, Thread And Needle Yoga Pose, Yoga For Neck Pain
