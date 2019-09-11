Eight yoga asanas for flexible shoulders

When you have five minutes to spare, try and take this small test: lift your right arm overhead, bend it at the elbow and place your hand on your back - place it as far down as it will go. Now take your left hand behind your back and try to interlock the fingers of both hands. Switch hands and repeat.

This is a standard flexibility test, to determine whether you have the full range of motion in your shoulders. If you are able to interlock the fingers, you have excellent shoulder flexibility. If, however, your fingers are more than two inches apart during this exercise, you have some serious room for improvement.

Most of us start to lose the flexibility in our shoulders as the adjoining neck and back muscles tense up in the office, and repetitive movements cause wear and tear on our shoulders.

Our shoulders have an incredible range of movements. We can move them up, down, forward, back and we can rotate them - when we are flexible. Happily, we can regain lost flexibility through exercise.

Yoga has some great poses for this. But before you begin, know that it’s always better to practice with a trained yoga teacher who can correct your posture and coach you to breathe properly throughout your session. If you have had a shoulder injury, do check with your doctor before trying any workout.

That said, here are eight yoga asanas to improve the flexibility in your shoulders:

Shoulder rotation

Sit cross-legged on a mat. Make sure your back is straight and elongated

Bend your arms from the elbows, and rest your fingers on each shoulder

Start rotating your shoulders in the clockwise direction

Do 10-15 rotations

Now do the same in the anti-clockwise direction

Cat-cow pose

Come down on your hands and knees

Curve your spine upwards and look at your thighs as you exhale

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds

Come back to the starting position

Now curve your back to make a trough and look up as you inhale

Stay in this position for 10-20 seconds

Come back to starting position. Do five repetitions

Camel pose

Kneel on the mat, making sure your knees are slightly apart. The tops of your feet should be on the mat (do not curl your toes)

Place your hands on your back, just above the buttocks. Point the fingers downward to give maximum support to your back

As you breathe in, lift your chest and push the shoulder blades down and back

Lean back and try to place your hands on your heels. If this is not possible, keep your hands on the back and try to hold the pose for 30 seconds

If you can place your hands on your heels, try to hold this pose for 1 minute

Rest for a few seconds, and repeat four more times.

Sage pose

Sit on the mat with your legs straight in front of you

Now, bend your right knee and place the foot on the mat. Try to place the foot close to the left thigh

Take your right arm back, and place the hand on the mat

Breathe out as you twist your spine to turn right. Try to look behind you

Use your left hand or arm to push against the outer part of your right leg, to increase the stretch. Make sure both hips are still on the mat, and not lifted

Hold the position for up to 1 minute before switching legs

Do five repetitions on each leg

Eagle pose

Stand with your feet together

Bend your knees slightly

Lift your left foot slightly off the mat and cross the left foot across the right shin. You can tuck the toes of your left foot behind the right calf for a firmer stance

Try to balance in this position

Now, raise your arms in front of you till they are parallel to the floor.

Bend the elbows. Twist the arms around each other and join your hands in a namaste

Hold this position for five to six breaths

Return to the starting position. Switch legs and arms, and start again

Do three repetitions

Upward facing dog

Lie down on your stomach, with your palms next to your shoulders

Breathe in as you slowly lift your torso off the mat

Straighten your arms, but make sure your shoulders are relaxed

Balance your body weight between your feet and palms

Stay here for 30 seconds

Come back to the starting position

Repeat five times

Dolphin pose

Come down on your hands and knees

Curl your toes

As you breathe out, straighten the knees to lift your buttocks towards the ceiling. Your forearms and palms should be on the floor. If this is not possible, straighten your arms as well as your legs to come into an inverted “V”

Make sure your head is in-between your arms; try to look at your toes

Remember to breathe. Hold this pose for about a minute

Come back to the starting position. Rest for a few seconds

Do five repetitions

Half Frog pose

Lie down on your stomach with your palms next to your shoulders

Use your arm strength to lift your chest slightly off the mat

Bend your right knee and try to hold the ankle with your right hand. Keep the left hand on the floor for support

Hold for 30 seconds. Release and repeat on the other side

Come back to starting position and rest for a few seconds

Do three repetitions on each side

End your yoga practice with savasana or sleeping pose. If you find it hard to relax completely in this pose, try these steps:

Lie down on your back, with your legs apart and arms at about a 45-degree angle to your hips

Now, tense up the legs and lift them a few inches off the floor. Release your legs and let them flop down. Let the feet fall to the sides

Make fists with your hand, lift the arms to tense up the upper body. Release and let the arms flop by your sides

Look right, look left. Squeeze your eyes shut. Squeeze your features into an exaggerated duck face. Release

Stay there for five minutes. When you are ready, turn to one side and sit up in a cross-legged position

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. To know more about this topic, please see Yoga Asanas for the Shoulders.

