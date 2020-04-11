You are here:
Eastern Railway invites applications from medical staff for walk-in interviews on 16 April to strengthen COVID-19 preparedness

FP Trending Apr 11, 2020 12:32 PM IST

Eastern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of medical practitioners and nursing staff. Candidates have been asked to come for a walk-in interview for the contractual posts.

The interview will be held at 11 am on 16 April (Thursday) at Kanchrapara Hospital in Bengal. The notification by Eastern Railway says the appointments aim at strengthening the “COVID-19 preparedness”.

Representational image. Getty Images

Six medical practitioners will be contractually engaged. Of these, one vacancy is of critical care specialist and another is specialist physician.

On the same day, interviews for nine vacant posts in nursing staff will also be conducted.

“For better monitoring of the patients in the emergent situation, Eastern Railway has already issued notification for engagement of contractual medical practitioner and para medical staff at different divisional hospitals as well as different workshop hospitals,” the notification added.

Recently, the Government of India had urged doctors who are fit and willing to offer their services to apply as volunteers in the public healthcare sector amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As per a statement on NITI Aayog’s website, “We appeal to such doctors to come forward at this hour of need. You could also be a retired government, Armed Forces Medical Services, public sector undertaking or a private doctor.”

Medical infrastructure around the world has been put to test with the novel coronavirus crisis. Several thousands have lost their lives and medical professionals have been the front line soldiers in this war.

