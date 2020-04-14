DRDO delivers kiosks for COVID-19 sample collection to Hyderabad hospital; cubicles aimed at reducing risk of exposure for healthcare workers

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a COVID Sample Collection Kiosk (COVSACK) to be used by healthcare workers.

The kiosk has been developed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in consultation with the doctors of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad.

How will COVSACK work?

A suspected coronavirus patient walks into the kiosk and a nasal or oral swab is taken by healthcare workers from outside through built-in gloves. This ensures that there is no physical contact between the patient and the doctor.

The shielding screen of the kiosk restricts transmission of aerosols/droplet of a COVID-19 infected person to the healthcare worker. This also reduces the requirement of personal protective equipment, or PPE, change by frontline workers.

How is the kiosk cleaned after COVID-19 testing sample is collected?

The COVSACK is automatically disinfected and there is no requirement of human involvement, making the process free and safe from spreading infection.

As soon as the patient leaves the kiosk, four nozzle sprayers placed inside disinfect the empty chamber. Disinfectant mist is sprayed in the empty chamber for 70 seconds and it is further flushed with water and ultra-violet light disinfection.

The COVSACK is ready to take sample of the next patient in less than two minutes.

Price

The COVSACK costs around Rs 1 lakh. DRDO has designed two units and handed them over to ESIC Hospital in Hyderabad.

The manufacturing industry based at Belgaum in Karnataka can make 10 units of COVSACK each day.

India has so far reported close to 11,000 cases of COVID-19. The contagion has claimed lives of over 350 people in the country.

