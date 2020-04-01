Dr Anthony Fauci, key member of White House's coronavirus task force, gets featured on cupcakes, apparel, candles
As the United States battles the coronavirus outbreak, Dr Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, has found his way into the households of Americans. Stores and online portals have released merchandise, ranging from baked goods to candles and apparel, featuring the 79-year-old infectious disease expert, who has had the experience of handling many outbreaks over more than three decades and is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
New York-based Donuts Delite is selling donuts featuring Fauci’s face, while Melt-In Your Mouth, a bakery in North Carolina, is selling cupcakes branded after the renowned immunologist. "We came up with the idea because he's (Fauci) been a steady voice throughout this whole process," Michael Chambers, co-owner of Melt-In Your Mouth, told CNN, adding that 1,000 of these cupcakes were sold in three days.
#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Vp5BkHCy6x
Fan clubs and commercial establishments have also started selling “I Need a Hero” and “In Dr. Fauci We Trust” t-shirts, badges and even prayer candles to celebrate Fauci’s work and determination.
We've got our uniform shirts ready, now we just gotta decide on who's gonna be pres, secretary and treasury of our new fan club! Who wants to join?
I just added hoodies to my Dr. Fauci Hero collection.
Hello! We are a small group of artists and Dr. Anthony Fauci fans. We're making T-shirts to raise money for frontline healthcare workers.
Been seeing sons of merch with Fauci - didn't make this button but I love it!
Not all heroes wear capes!
Fauci, with his straightforward statements regarding the coronavirus pandemic getting worse in the US in the coming days, has emerged as a trusted voice. He has been active during the HIV, SARS, MERS and Ebola outbreaks and the 2001 anthrax attacks. His age puts him in the age category that highly prone to contract COVID-19, but he has continued his work through the outbreak which has claimed over 1,000 lives in the US.
