Donkey’s milk is being sold for Rs 10,000 per litre in Maharashtra’s Umarga town, according to several media reports.

Ten traders are currently selling donkey milk, known to boost immune function and circulation, door to door at a cost of 100 rupees for 10 ml, Lokmat reported.

Why is donkey milk expensive?

About 80 percent of the bacteria in donkey milk is lactic acid bacteria, making it effective in preventing stomach upsets. Livestock development officer Dr Dattatraya Ingole told Lokmat it has been used to treat heart ailments, infectious diseases, liver related diseases, fever and asthma, leading to a rise in the demand and price of donkey milk.

A year earlier, Matrubhumi quoted a donkey farmer as saying that donkey milk was selling for almost Rs 5,000 per litre.

While cow and goat milk are protein rich, donkey milk is known to be rich in trace elements, including vitamins and minerals. According to WebMD, some researchers believe it might help treat type II diabetes, but there is not yet any medical research to back this up and more studies are needed.

Donkey milk is less allergenic than cow’s milk and closer to human milk, and is hence fed to infants. Additionally, donkey milk doesn't usually contain the foodborne pathogens found in other kinds of milk, giving a longer shelf life.

Donkey milk is not just used for its health benefits, but is also a component of cosmetics and has a reputation for skin hydration. It can be frozen to be converted into a beauty powder, according to a study.

How popular is donkey milk in India?

Donkey milk is considered a specialty item, as one donkey produces only about a litre of milk daily, according to HealthLine. Though not widely available in India, it may be found in yogurts and cheeses, in powdered form and some imported chocolates. Although popular all over Europe, donkey milk is also found in infant formulas and medical food in Italy.