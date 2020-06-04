Doctors will test ibuprofen to see if it reduces respiratory failure in patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms
British doctors are trialling a formulation of anti-inflammatory ibuprofen to see if it reduces respiratory failure in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19.
The trial involves a particular formulation of ibuprofen, which researchers said had been shown to be more effective than standard ibuprofen for treating severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a complication of COVID-19.
The formulation is already licensed for use in Britain for other conditions.
"If successful, the global public health value of this trial result would be immense given the low cost and availability of this medicine," said Matthew Hotopf, Director of NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre.
The trial, known as "LIBERATE", will be a randomised study, with the recruitment of up to 230 patients expected over the coming months.
It is being run by Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London, King's College London (KCL) and pharmaceutical organisation the SEEK Group.
In March, France's health minister said people should not use anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen if they have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
However, U.S., British and European Union drug regulators as well as Reckitt Benckiser, which makes Nurofen, have all said there is no evidence that ibuprofen makes COVID-19 worse.
Mitul Mehta, director of KCL's Centre for Innovative Therapeutics, said that possible well-known gastric side effects from ibuprofen meant that paracetamol was better to relieve
But he added there was no evidence to back up the French claims that ibuprofen worsens COVID-19 symptoms, saying the formulation being used in the trial should lessen the possible side effects.
"There's no way these early reports would've been talking about this different formulation," Mehta told Reuters.
"The trial is the right forum in which to test the side effects and to test the efficacy."
Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 09:57:47 IST
Tags : Antibody Tests, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Testing, Cure, Death Cases, Ibuprofen, Increase In Coronavirus Cases, LIBERATE, Pandemic, Paracetamol, Treatment, Vaccine, WHO
Trending
-
COVID-19 treatment: Scientists say brand new flu drug might help in reducing viral load, prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission
-
Moderna to begin phase 3 trials in July, Oxford to test Chadox1 on children: All you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in the works
-
Hydroxychloroquine sustained dose and PPE can reduce COVID-19 risk in healthcare workers, ICMR study says
-
Cyclone Nisarga: What to do before, during and after a cyclonic storm to stay safe, secure and healthy
-
Why social distancing is still the most effective non-pharmaceutical intervention for COVID-19
-
Studies suggest even mild symptoms of COVID-19 can cause severe damage to lungs, heart and brain
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,091 people test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra today; confirmed cases rise to 54,758 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat BJP MLA Balram Thawani tests positive for COVID-19; 423 new cases reported in state today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Junior assistant in Delhi LG's office tests positive for COVID-19; samples from 40 staff members taken
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Film producers' association writes to Uddhav Thackeray requesting resumption of film and TV shoots
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: With 1,82,143 COVID-19 cases reported till date, India now seventh worst-affected country, says WHO