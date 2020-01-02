Do you need to get tested for STDs?

One of the most important parts of maintaining a healthy sex life is something that’s considered not so sexy. We’re talking about STD (sexually transmitted diseases) testing. Getting an STD can have a huge impact on your life - but, thankfully, with the right practices, you can reduce your risk of getting one.

Nearly 6% of the Indian population has one or more STDs, according to the 2002-03 estimates by the Indian Council of Medical Research. About 30 to 35 million new STD cases emerge every year in the country. Young people in the age group of 16 to 24 and women are most at risk.

Sexually transmitted diseases are infections that spread through sexual contact. Most people think that they would know from the symptoms if they get an STD - but many sexually transmitted infections don’t really have apparent signs. So, unless you get a test, you won’t know for sure. You could also be a carrier - which means that you might not ever have any symptoms but can still spread it to others. If left untreated, STIs can cause serious complications including infertility and cancer. STIs in pregnant women can lead to ectopic pregnancies, birth defects and even miscarriage.

While it is difficult to treat HIV, some STDs can be treated easily if diagnosed on time and others can be managed.

Experts recommend that sexually active people should get tested for the most common STDs regularly - at least once a year.

Signs that you need an STD test

The National Health Service, U.K., lists some signs and symptoms that indicate that you may have an STD and need to get tested. Redness or itching in the genital region and sores on the mouth or warts in the genital area are symptoms common to all genders.

In men, they could also include painful urination and discharge from the penis. In women, it could show up as abdominal pain, spotting between periods, smelly discharge from the vagina, yellow or green coloured vaginal discharge or even pain during sex.

Risk factors for STDs

All sexually active people are at risk of STDs no matter the gender, age, or frequency of sex. STIs can spread through vaginal sex, oral sex, anal sex or even skin to skin contact. Even if you practice safe sex, you may get an STD.

The Center for Disease Control, USA, has laid the following recommendations for STD testing:

Everyone should get tested for HIV at least once. Sexually active gay and bisexual men should undergo this test twice or four times a year.

Sexually active women should get tested for gonorrhoea and chlamydia at least once a year.

Pregnant women should be tested for hepatitis B, HIV and syphilis early on in the pregnancy. However, your doctor may also recommend you get a chlamydia or gonorrhoea test too.

Any of the above tests may be ordered more frequently if you have sex with multiple partners or have unsafe sex. For example, you should get tested for HIV every year if you practice unsafe sex.

Talk to your doctor to know how frequently you should get yourself tested.

Ways to prevent STDs

Some STDs can be treated easily once you’ve been diagnosed. The best way to prevent STDs from spreading is to get regularly tested. Here are some other measures that can keep you safe from STDs:

Avoid having sex with multiple partners.

Always use condoms. Condoms, especially latex ones are really effective against STIs that spread through body fluids.

Do not share needles.

Get vaccinated against Hepatitis B and HPV.

If you doubt that you or your partner may have an STD, talk to a doctor as soon as possible.

For more information, please read our article on Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

