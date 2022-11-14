Dental aligners: Wide gap in knowledge and training needs to be corrected for acceptability

Dental aligners are primarily used to provide a better smile to the end-user by handling oral issues. However, before one gets down to doing that, the wide gap in knowledge and training needs to be corrected first for the wide acceptability of dental aligners as part of critical oral care treatments.

For instance, it doesn’t need scientific knowledge to understand that the use of dental aligners is an oral care procedure. However, some people still consider it a cosmetic treatment. Similarly, several other misconceptions and wrong beliefs about dental aligners have created a gap between dental aligners and the oral care industry.

Here is how the gap between the dental aligner and oral care industry can be bridged:

Increased awareness among patients

There needs to be more awareness among patients about the pros and cons of using dental aligners for handling oral care issues. Most misconceptions emerge from the unavailability of reliable information.

Stakeholders from both industries need to come together and create a structured awareness program about the use of dental aligners and the potential impact it carries on oral care treatment.

Increased awareness among patients will help them make intelligent choices for oral care treatment with a complete understanding of the available options.

Training of dentists

Dentists can emerge as one of the essential pillars in the awareness activity. There is a need to provide proper training and courses for general dentists about aligner treatment. So far, it has been limited to specialized dentists.

For instance, including aligners in dental practice will make dentists more confident and polished in their skills. At the same time, the training will help them play a crucial role in making patients understand the feasibility of aligners and making them understand the pros and cons.

Increased accessibility

There is a lack of accessibility among dentists towards dental aligners. Solutions like 3D scans, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and easy accessibility of dental aligners can improve their use in the industry. Easy accessibility to aligners and an increased approach towards digitization in dentistry will close the gap between aligners and conventional oral care dentistry.

The emergence of dental aligners is a result of the advancement of technology. In addition to being cosmetically efficient, dental aligners prevent dental injuries and tooth decay. It also enhances the ability of an individual to process and chew food more efficiently.

Offering better jaw alignment and superior oral care with improved self-confidence, dental aligners work towards providing an enhanced oral care experience for the end-user. Therefore, concerted steps must be taken to reduce the gap between oral care and dental aligners.

The author is the CEO, Illusion Aligners. Views expressed are personal.

