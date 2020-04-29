Delhi University partially modifies Academic Calendar 2019-20; extends last date for Even Semesters from 28 April to 15 May

Delhi University has partially modified the Academic Calendar for 2019-2020 in view of the coronavirus lockdown. The university has extended the end-date of classes for even semester from 28 April to 15 May.

In a message on its website, Delhi University said that the decision has been taken "in view of the unprecedented situation in the world leading to the lockdown in the country," till 3 May.

The university on 21 April had released the online exam form for the May-June exams. The deadline for the submission of the exam form is 15 May.

The University created a portal for regular and ex-students to fill their tentative forms from home. It has asked all students to fill the form even if they have submitted the forms physically in the colleges. Those who have paid the fees are not required to pay again. On the other hand, candidates who are yet to pay the fees can pay on the college portal online or physically at the college after the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, the two committees formed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to look into issues faced by universities and colleges due to the pandemic submitted its report on 24 April.

The UGC is expected to issue guidelines to colleges and universities this week on steps that should be taken for the current academic session and the next one.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 11:55:16 IST

