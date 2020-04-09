Delhi Police arrests man for assaulting two women resident doctors from Safdarjung Hospital for ‘spreading coronavirus’
New Delhi: A 44-year-old man was arrested late on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital after accusing them of "spreading coronavirus", said Delhi Police.
Police said the person was arrested after an FIR was registered in the case.
Earlier Dr Manish, President of the Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital told ANI that the incident took place around 9:30 pm when both the doctors had stepped out from their house to buy fruits.
"A neighbour started shouting at them for spreading COVID-19 in the locality. When the doctors responded, they were physically assaulted," Manish said.
Dr Manish had earlier said that both the doctors are posted at the Emergency Department of the hospital and they had marks of bruises on their bodies.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 13:04:16 IST
