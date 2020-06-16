You are here:
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital after complaining of high fever and breathing difficulties

Asian News International Jun 16, 2020 11:28 AM IST

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

"Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," read Jain's tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted (translated from Hindi), "Without taking care of your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon".

A few days ago, Kejriwal had tested negative for COVID-19 after he developed COVID-like symptoms. As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 42,829 and the death toll stands at 1,400, as per the Delhi health COVID-19 department

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 11:28:09 IST

