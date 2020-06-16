Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital after complaining of high fever and breathing difficulties
Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.
Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here
"Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," read Jain's tweet.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted (translated from Hindi), "Without taking care of your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon".
Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated
— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020
A few days ago, Kejriwal had tested negative for COVID-19 after he developed COVID-like symptoms. As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 42,829 and the death toll stands at 1,400, as per the Delhi health COVID-19 department
Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 11:28:09 IST
Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, COVID-19 Outbreak, Delhi, Delhi covid19, Delhi covid19 Cases, Delhi Health Minister, NewsTracker, Satyendar Jain, Satyendar Jain Hospitalised
