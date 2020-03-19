Delhi govt shuts restaurants, prohibits gathering of over 20 people; takeaway and home delivery services to remain operational

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday shut restaurants in the National Capital amid the coronavirus outbreak but said that takeaway and home delivery services will continue.

"Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has asked all government departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs to segregate activities and suspend non-essential services," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Non-essential government services will be discontinued from Friday, he added.

Social, cultural and political gatherings with more than 20 people are not allowed across the national capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, he said.

"We have succeeded in keeping coronavirus at the containment stage and it is not at community level," he said.

The chief minister also asked those directed to undergo quarantine to follow rules or strict action may be taken against them. The coronavirus has claimed one life in Delhi and infected 10 people.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 19:34:21 IST

