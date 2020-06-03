Cyclone Nisarga: What to do before, during and after a cyclonic storm to stay safe, secure and healthy
Just days after Cyclone Amphan caused widespread destruction in West Bengal and parts of Odisha, another cyclone is all set to hit India - this time on the western coastline. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coastal parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, with cyclonic storm Nisarga set to make landfall on 3 June.
The cyclone, arising due to a deep depression in the Arabian Sea, is likely to be the first natural phenomenon of this magnitude in nearly a century in Mumbai. While the IMD says that the cyclone will cause rainfall over both states, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already started efforts to minimise the extent of damage that cyclones usually leave in their wake.
A study in Prehospital and Disaster Medicine in 2015 highlights how apart from the immediate trauma that cyclones cause, they also lead to communicable diseases, water contamination and food shortages and even make the treatment of non-communicable diseases more difficult in the immediate aftermath. If Cyclone Amphan’s aftermath is anything to learn from, every citizen living in Maharashtra and Gujarat should take immediate action to prevent all types of accidents and injuries. The following precautionary steps will help you stay safe before, during and in the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Nisarga.
Things to take care of before the cyclone hits:
- Loose objects are likely to fly or flap during a cyclone, which can lead to injuries, loss of property and even infections. Secure loose sheets on the roof, doors and windows and make sure trees or branches that can cause damage are trimmed.
- Make sure there’s no intrusion of rainwater in your house and clean nearby gutters to prevent the blockage of rainwater or stagnation. These can lead to mould, bacterial infections, fungal infections and later also cause vector-borne diseases, like malaria and dengue.
- Secure all outdoor units like overhead tanks, air conditioner units, coolers and pipelines, to minimise disruption of services and loss of property.
- Check the earthing and electrical connections of your house to avoid electrocutions, electrical shocks, fires and sparks.
- Make sure you have power backup and a supply of food and safe drinking water for two to three days. Electrical, food, water and internet services might get disrupted during a cyclone, so ensure that you can last at least three days with your backup.
- Park your vehicles inside a garage or a safe place that has a shutter as the winds are so strong that they can lift cars and even trucks off the ground, which can cause massive damage to property and even lives.
Things you need to stock before the cyclone hits:
- Torch with extra batteries.
- Power banks for recharging mobile phones.
- Necessary medications such as antipyretics (for fever), cough-suppressants, bandages, antiseptic creams and lotions, muscle relaxants and painkillers.
- Mosquito repellent creams, mosquito nets, sprays, etc as the logged water can cause the breeding of mosquitoes.
- Ready-to-eat food items, water bottles and waterproof bags to keep them safe.
- Masking tape to seal the windows.
Things to remember during the cyclonic storm:
- Do not step out under any circumstances during the cyclone. This can lead to injuries and loss of life in extreme cases.
- Do not touch open electrical sockets during the thunderstorm, since these can cause electrical shock and electrocutions.
- Stay updated about the cyclone, pass the information, but do not spread rumours or misinformation.
Things you need to take care of after the cyclone has passed:
- Do not step out of your house immediately after the storm has passed. Wait until the situation is officially announced safe, as there can be a potentially dangerous tree that may fall or live wires around your house.
- Do not touch the power points in your house until you get them checked as they can give you an electric shock.
- There might be visible contamination of water after the cyclone. You can strain the water using a towel and then boil it for 10 minutes before consuming it. Before turning on your stove, make sure that there is no spillage of any flammable liquid around that area.
- Help your neighbours/community in cleaning up the wreckage and debris caused due to the cyclone.
For more information, read our article on First Aid Tips.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 13:32:23 IST
Tags : Accuweather Mumbai, BMC Dos Donts For Cyclone Nisarga, Cyclone In India, Cyclone In Maharashtra 2020, Cyclone In Maharashtra Today, Cyclone In Mumbai, Cyclone In Vadodara, Cyclone Map, Cyclone Nisarga, Cyclone Nisarga Dos And Donts, Cyclone Nisarga Landfall, Cyclone Nisarga Safety Tips, Cyclone Update, Cyclone Warning, Gujarat, Live Cyclone Tracking, Maharashtra, Mumbai Cyclone, Mumbai Cyclone 2020, Mumbai Rains, Mumbai Rains 2020, Myupchar, NewsTracker, Nisarga Cyclone, Nisarga Cyclone Live, Nisarga Cyclone Live Tracking, Nisarga Cyclone Maharashtra, Pune Weather
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Trending
-
Cyclone Nisarga: What to do before, during and after a cyclonic storm to stay safe, secure and healthy
-
Why social distancing is still the most effective non-pharmaceutical intervention for COVID-19
-
Studies suggest even mild symptoms of COVID-19 can cause severe damage to lungs, heart and brain
-
COVID-19 Treatment: Bemcentinib, Heparin and 3 other drugs to be tested by UK in their ACCORD programme
-
Hydroxychloroquine sustained dose and PPE can reduce COVID-19 risk in healthcare workers, ICMR study says
-
COVID-19 Testing: Gold nanoparticle-based test kit can give results within 10 minutes
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,091 people test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra today; confirmed cases rise to 54,758 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat BJP MLA Balram Thawani tests positive for COVID-19; 423 new cases reported in state today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Junior assistant in Delhi LG's office tests positive for COVID-19; samples from 40 staff members taken
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Film producers' association writes to Uddhav Thackeray requesting resumption of film and TV shoots