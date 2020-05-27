Cycle Pure Agarbathies launches PurePrayer app for devotees; solution to help book pujas, services at 52 major temples in Karnataka

Mysuru-based Spiritual Products Pvt Ltd which is part of the NR Group and makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathies launched “PurePrayer” mobile app and website PurePrayer.com, a new digital initiative for devotees in their rituals.

In line with Karnataka government’s drive towards safety and well-being for all, the PurePrayer app will help devotees book pujas and sevas at 52 prominent temples in Karnataka including Kota’s Shri Amriteshwari, Hampi’s Sri Viruprakasheshwara Swamy Devastana, Mysuru’s Shri Chamundeshwari Temple and Bengaluru’s Shri Someshwara Swamy Temple, the company said.

The devotees can book various pujas, sevas, and specific temple rituals as per the charges prescribed by the temples.

The PurePrayer app will not add any additional service charge or convenience for the devotees for their rituals at the temples. PurePrayer believes in the motto 'pray safe stay safe and hence is delivering this service to the devotees who are finding it challenging to visit their favourite temples in Karnataka due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making the announcement, state minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, "We have had discussions with the chief minister regarding Muzrai department, during which it was decided to open temples from 1 June. The temples will be opened to offer puja and daily rituals, we are not permitting temple fairs and events. We also have PurePrayer app for our devotees through which they can participate in temple rituals from their home."

Poojari said that all temples would be opened and instructions have been given to take preventive measures and make necessary preparations to ensure social distancing before June.

"I will discuss with officials and decide on what other measures should be taken so that things go on smoothly, ensuring the safety of devotees," he added.

Commenting on this initiative, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies, said, “This initiative has been taken by us to connect devotees to the divine in the wake of COVID pandemic. We have worked closely with the office of the commissioner for Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment, adhering to all the guidelines prescribed."

