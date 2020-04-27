CUCET 2020: Online application submission date extended till 23 May due to COVID-19; visit cucetexam.in for more details

The last date for submission of online application form for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 has been extended till 23 May. The date has been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the country.

According to The Indian Express, the online registration was earlier supposed to end on 25 April. Candidates who still have not registered themselves for CUCET 2020 can do so by visiting the official website cucetexam.in

The new date for the examination for undergraduate, postgraduate, research programmes will be notified later.

CUCET 2020 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses was earlier scheduled to be held on 30 May and 31 May. The examination for research programmes was slated on 6 June and 7 June.

CUCET is an all-India test organised by 14 central universities and 4 state universities for admission to various integrated/undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes.

After the declaration of the CUCET results, the respective universities will declare counselling and admission schedule and their merit list.

CUCET 2020: Application fee

For general/OBC/EWS candidates applying for CUCET 2020 integrated/undergraduate and postgraduate course, the examination fee is Rs 800, while for research programmes the fee is Rs 1,000.

SC/ST applicants will have to pay Rs 350 for UG and PG exams and Rs 450 for research exam. PWD applicants will not have to pay any examination fee.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 14:17:19 IST

