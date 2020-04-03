Crop protection products maker UPL contributes Rs 75 cr to PM-CARES Fund; supplies PPE units to healthcare workers

UPL, a crop protection products manufacturer, on Friday pledged Rs 75 crore to PM CARES Fund to help the government in its fight against COVID-19.

It is also continuously providing large numbers of personal purchase equipment (PPE) units to help with the safety of India’s healthcare and sanitisation workers. The company has also kept on standby, the premises of its educational institutions such as Gyan Dham School and Sandra Shroff Rofel College of Nursing, both at Vapi in Gujarat, with necessary arrangements to operate as quarantine centres as and when required, a statement said.

Jai Shroff, CEO, said, “These are very challenging times for the entire mankind, and we find ourselves duty-bound to serve the nation and assist with our resources and expertise in this critical fight. As a responsible corporate, we remain committed to support the Govt. of India and various State Governments in every possible manner.”

UPL is additionally supplementing the Central and state governments efforts by engaging 200 modern mechanical spraying machines (falcons) and 225 staff members to contain the spread of the virus.

The company’s teams are assisting local administrations by providing services of disinfectant spraying at various public and private spaces such as hospitals, streets, police stations, railway stations, municipal corporations etc.

Tushar Trivedi, head, AFS, UPL, said, “We recognise that keeping public spaces disinfected is one of the most important aspect in checking the spread of Corona Virus. Upon call from the authorities, we quickly aligned our resources and deputed our mechanised spraying vehicles to disinfect public spaces with Sodium Hypochloride provided by the government.

The company has till date sprayed 11.5 lakh litre of disinfectant solution in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, and is working to extend the exercise to other states as identified by the government.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 17:13:15 IST

