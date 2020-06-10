COVID-19 vaccine: Potential coronavirus vaccine candidate from China shows promise in animal tests
A potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Chinese researchers showed promise in trials in monkeys, triggering antibodies and raising no safety issues, researchers said, and a human trial with more than 1,000 participants is under way.
The vaccine candidate, called BBIBP-CorV, induced high-level neutralising antibodies that can block the virus from infecting cells in monkeys, rats, guinea pigs and rabbits, researchers said in a paper published in online by the medical journal Cell on Saturday.
“These results support the further evaluation of BBIBP-CorV in a clinical trial,” researchers said in the paper.
BBIBP-CorV, developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Products affiliated to state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), is among five candidates China is testing in humans.
More than 100 potential COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of development around the world. Among front runners currently in human trials are being developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, BioNtech, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Sanofi and China’s CanSino Biologics.
As well as appearing safe and able to generate an immune response in animals, BBIBP-CorV did not appear to trigger antibodies that could boost the infection – a phenomenon known as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) – the researchers said, although this does not necessarily guarantee ADE won’t occur in human tests.
Apart from BBIBP-CorV, Sinopharm, which has invested 1 billion yuan ($141.40 million) in vaccine projects, is testing in humans another vaccine candidate developed by its Wuhan-based unit. The two shots have been given to more than 2,000 people in clinical trials.
Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 15:41:35 IST
Tags : AstraZeneca, BBIBP-CorV, Beijing Institute Of Biological Products, BioNtech, CanSino Biologics, China Covid-19 BBIBP-CorV, China National Pharmaceutical Group, Coronavirus Vaccine, COVID-19 Treatment, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Merck, Moderna, Pfizer, Sanofi, SinoPharm
Trending
-
Conception not as simple as a sperm race: research reveals how female reproductive system chooses most ideal sperm
-
COVID-19 precautions: Six common and dangerous mistakes you may make while wearing a face mask
-
Canadian researchers reveal they might be able to stop cancer from becoming drug resistant by restricting lipid synthesis
-
Life after lockdown: Six precautions you can take while using public transport to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19
-
Researchers one step closer to finding fat-burning molecule that can help in weight loss without reduction in diet, muscle mass
-
World Brain Tumour Day 2020: From changes in personality to seizures, tell-tale signs to look for in children
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls, no offerings to be made in religious places
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Pune climb to 9,342 as district records 342 new infections, six deaths in 24 hrs
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat BJP MLA Balram Thawani tests positive for COVID-19; 423 new cases reported in state today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Chief medical superintendent in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbs to COVID-19; state reports 389 new cases today