COVID-19 vaccination: 3.81 lakh inoculated, 580 suffer adverse events; Delhi sees dip in turnout

Monday, which was the third day of the inoculation drive in the country, also saw a record dip in the number of COVID-19 deaths

The Centre said that a total of 3.81 lakh people had been vaccinated as of 5 pm on Monday, with a cumulative 580 cases of adverse reactions being reported so far.

The Union health ministry said that 3,81,305 people had been vaccinated on Monday in 7,704 sessions across the country. The ministry added that two deaths were reported among the healthcare workers who were administered vaccine shots on the first day of the inoculation exercise (Saturday, 16 January).

Additional Health Secretary M Agnani also said that seven hospitalisations been reported in the country so far, since 16 January.

Almost two lakh sanitary and healthcare workers were administered one of the two approved vaccines, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, on the first day of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the National Capital saw a dip in the number of people who turned up for inoculation on Monday. PTI reported that only eight medical staff showed up to get the jabs at AIIMS. The development comes after one "severe" and 50 minor cases were reported in Delhi after the vaccination drive on Saturday.

The Rajasthan government decided to withdraw the night curfew in view of a decline in COVID-19 cases. It also slashed the rate of the RT-PCR test at private labs from Rs 800 to Rs 500. Despite the dip in cases, reports said that the state saw a low turnout of students after schools reopened on Monday.

Additionally, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan noted at the 148th session of WHO Executive Board that the COVID-19 pandemic will hamper progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

"We have to recognise that the poorest and most vulnerable are the hardest hit by the pandemic and that the impact of the crisis will reverse hard-won development gains and hamper progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Therefore, we must ensure fair and equitable distribution of COVID vaccines," Vardhan said.

"While each country has its unique approach in dealing with public health based on the strengths of their existing health systems and national policies and programs, I am sure that together we will continue to bring about improvements, aligned with our collective discussions," he said.

'No deaths due to vaccine so far'

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, the Union health ministry said that 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union territories till 5 pm on Monday alone.

Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine on Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 3,111 were from Delhi.

Agnani also provided details of the AEFI cases reported so far: In Delhi, three hospitalisations were reported, out of which two have been discharged, and one who fainted is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj.

In Uttarakhand, the reported case of AEFI is stable and under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh. In Chhattisgarh, one person is under observation at the Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon. Lastly, in Karnataka, one of the two cases of AEFI is under observation at the District Hospital in Chitradurga, and the second person is under observation at General Hospital, Challakere, Chitradurga.

Agnani also addressed the death of a middle-aged healthcare worker in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and said that it was not related to the vaccine.

"Of the two deaths reported, the death of the 52-year-old man from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh (who was vaccinated on 16 January and died on evening of 17 January) is not related to vaccination as per the post mortem report. The death was caused due to cardiopulmonary disease," he said.

The second death was of a 43-year-old man, a resident of Bellary, Karnataka. He was vaccinated on 16 January and died on Monday.

"The cause of the death is anterior wall infarction with cardiopulmonary failure. The post mortem is scheduled on Monday at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary, Karnataka, Agnani said.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date," the additional secretary added.

The health ministry has said each vaccination session will cater to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries per day and has advised states not to organise "unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day".

Delhi sees dip in turnout, only eight get jabs at AIIMS

Nearly 3,600 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday, which is a further dip in the figures compared to that on opening day of the immunisation drive.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on Saturday, a total of 4,319 (53 percent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the vaccines at 81 centres across the city.

Various reasons are being attributed to the low turnout, including some technical issues and fears related to adverse events. However, the government has maintained that no case of serious/severe AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) is attributable to vaccination till date.

"On day two, 3,598 people have been administered corona vaccine. AEFI was reported in 26 persons," a senior official of Delhi health department said.

One "severe" and 51 "minor" cases of AEFI were reported among health workers who were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Delhi on Saturday, according to official figures.

An AIIMS security guard had developed an allergic reaction after receiving the vaccine. He was kept under observation of doctors, an official had said on Saturday.

According to the Union health ministry, 3,111 vaccinations were done in Delhi on Monday till 5.00 pm. The numbers reported on day two were much lower, a dip of nearly 28 percent from the corresponding figures on Saturday.

PTI quoted sources as saying that eight vaccinations were done at AIIMS, 20 in Safdarjung Hospital and 69 healthcare workers were vaccinated at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

Around 45 beneficiaries had turned up at the Safdarjung Hospital but then many of them had comorbidities or are on medication which are contraindicative for vaccination and that is why only 20 could be vaccinated. Messages were sent to 100 healthcare workers.

As far as eight vaccinations at AIIMS are concerned, an official source said, it was related to multiple factors, including apprehensions of adverse events and late notifications through the Co-WIN app, due to which many people got the information late and were not able to come.

"Also, those who had refused on Saturday were again included in the list and they did not turn up again on Monday. Around 20 people had turned up at AIIMS, of which some had fever while others had history of allergies, only eight beneficiaries received the shots," the source said.

At the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, only 12 healthcare workers showed up, compared to 32 on day one, as per data shared by official.

At Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the number for Monday stood at 20, nearly half of the figures on day one: 45, officials said.

Telangana yet to use Covaxin, says report

The Telangana government on Monday said that the Serum Institute's Covishield will be administered on the second day of its inoculation drive as Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is yet to be dispatched to the centres.

Telangana received 20,000 doses of the Covaxin as against 3.64 lakh of Covishield. "Today (Monday) vaccination programme will be done in 324 session sites. Each site will administer 50 people. Only Covishield will be given as Covaxin is yet to reach the sites," the official told PTI.

The official further said Covaxin has not been used as the state received fewer quantities.

COVID-19 caseload details

The daily coronavirus infections fell below 14,000 for the second time this month taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 1,05,71,773, while 145 new fatalities were recorded, the lowest in around eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

A total of 13,788 infections have been reported in a day. The country's death toll increased to1,52,419 with 145 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The recoveries have crossed 1.02 crore.

The daily COVID-19 infections were 12,548 on 12 January.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,11,342 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.59 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.

There are 2,08,012 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.97 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 18,70,93,036 samples have been tested up to 17 January with 5,48,168 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 145 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 21 from Kerala, 12 from West Bengal and 8 from Delhi.

A total of 1,52,419 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 50,438 from Maharashtra followed by 12,264 from Tamil Nadu, 12,166 from Karnataka, 10,746 from Delhi, 10,053 from West Bengal, 8,576 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,140 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,504 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With inputs from agencies