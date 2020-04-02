COVID-19 updates: WHO says it is deeply concerned, confirmed cases in India rise to 2,032, surge attributed to Tabligh congregation

COVID-19 is now spreading like wildfire across the globe; there are now over 936,000 confirmed cases and over 47,000 deaths. Here is a look at the latest developments.

Developments in India

The country saw the largest jump in cases in a day yesterday - 437. There are now 2,032 total cases and 58 deaths. The surge has been attributed to the Tabligh congregation in Nizamuddin where a 4,000 member event took place mid-March. Following the lockdown, many were stranded in the area after transportation was cut off and borders sealed, and a string of infections ballooned into the largest hotspot in the country so far. Following a 36-hour operation, 2,361 people were evacuated yesterday. Of them, 617 have been sent for hospitalization and the rest to institutional quarantine.

Cases are cropping up everywhere; Tamil Nadu counted 110 cases related to the incident just yesterday and Andhra Pradesh counted 67 new cases all linked to the congregation.

An FIR has been lodged against the management for breaching the code of conduct in place at the time. On similar grounds, an FIR was lodged against the Majnu Ka Tila Gurudwara management after the police found out that 200 migrants were being housed there following the lockdown. The Gurudwara defended its action by stating there was nowhere else for the migrants to go.

The sudden rise in cases may provoke a change in government policy as well. So far, all those who tested positive for COVID-19 were being isolated in hospitals. Now, cases presenting mild symptoms such as low-grade fever, slight cough and sore throat, may be home quarantined and monitored remotely instead. This is to free up beds for severe cases who might need them more and also to protect healthcare workers by limiting contact with the virus.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote to the states to enforce the lockdown more strongly following reports of state borders being porous. Some states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and West Bengal are reportedly short on funds and have been asking the Center to disperse money to tackle the ongoing migrant crisis. The Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel went on record to criticize the implementation of the lockdown saying that the states were not consulted before the huge decision was made.

Global developments

The pandemic continued to devastate Western Europe and the US, which have been bearing the brunt of the novel coronavirus so far. The UK reported a record 563 deaths yesterday, taking the tally to 2,352. The US crossed 5,000 deaths and the number of cases has skyrocketed to over 215,000.

More countries have enforced lockdowns; Eritrea commended a 21-day curfew, whereas Albania has extended its lockdown until the outbreak is over.

The WHO head, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he was ‘deeply concerned’ about the exponential rise in cases across the globe, with almost a million confirmed cases and 50,000 death just around the corner.

