With lockdowns being eased and people getting back to normal life, there is a lot to worry about the potential third wave that could start soon.

In the coming months, the third wave of novel coronavirus is expected to begin in India. With lockdowns being eased and people getting back to normal life, there is a lot to worry about the potential third wave that could start soon.

As the virus remains the same, the danger attached to it is the variants that can cause harm to people. Among the many variants that India has come across till now, the Delta variant is highly infectious and transmissible. This variant carries a lot of threats whether or not one is vaccinated. Thus, this could lead to a potentially higher risk of breakthrough infections.

What is the Delta variant?

Currently, people across the world are concerned about the highly contagious Delta variant. It has been called a variant by World Health Organisation (WHO) because of its high transmissibility. This variant can quickly and efficiently spread between people.

It is about twice as contagious as previous variants. To keep this variant away, people should keep in mind the same precautionary measures including keeping social distance from others, wearing a mask, avoiding crowded spaces, and eating healthy.

According to the COVID-19 symptom study app, a delta infection can include symptoms like high fever, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, headache and abdominal cramps. However, other small symptoms like running nose and congestion in the chest should not be ignored during this time.

Meanwhile, here are the common symptoms of the Delta infection: gastrointestinal symptoms, brain fog, runny discharge from the eyes, persistent cough, weakness and fatigue, myalgia, fever, and ear pain.

Despite getting vaccinated and following COVID-19 protocols, there are other factors as well to keep in mind which will help in keeping coronavirus -related risks at bay:

- Plan to have safer social gatherings with vaccinated members only

- Try to improve your indoor air and ventilation

- Make masks a necessity around new members or during social meets

- Finally, outdoor settings at home or office would be safer than indoor spaces.