COVID-19 tally rises to 4.4 lakh with 14,933 new cases; Delhi overtakes Tamil Nadu as second worst-affected state

India on Tuesday reported 14,933 new coronavirus cases and 312 deaths, taking the total number of infections across the country to 4,40,215 including 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 recoveries and 14,011 deaths.

Amid the rising numbers, the Union health ministry said that India has one COVID-19 death per 1,00,000 population against the global average of 6.04, which is "one of the lowest in the world".

Citing the WHO Situation Report 154 dated 22 June, the ministry said the United Kingdom has registered 63.13 coronavirus-related fatalities per 1,00,000 population, while in Spain it is 60.60, Italy 57.19, the US 36.30, Germany 27.32, Brazil 23.68 and Russia 5.62.

"In India, early detection of cases, timely testing and surveillance, extensive contact tracing coupled with effective clinical management have helped to check case mortality," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, hours after Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda for claimed to have an "ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine", the Centre issued a statement, demanding details of the said medicine.

In a statement, the Ministry of AYUSH instructed Patanjali, which also launched the product today, to refrain from advertising or publicising such claims until they were examined.

In the meantime, Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic, who became the fourth player to test positive for COVID-19, had taken part in a tennis exhibition series he had organised in Serbia and Croatia.

Delhi overtakes Tamil Nadu as 2nd worst-hit state



Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark on Tuesday with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301.

From Friday to Sunday, 3,000 or more fresh cases were reported per day in the National Capital. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded.

Sixty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said on Tuesday. The toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,301, and the total number of cases has mounted to 66,602.

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 62,087 cases.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah countered Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim over a new COVID-19 care facility being set up in the National Capital, saying a decision for a 10,000-bed care centre to be operationalised by 26 June was taken three days ago.

In a series of tweets, Shah also said that a 1,000-bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for COVID-19 patients, and the facility, to be manned by armed forces personnel, will be ready in the next 10 days.

Shah's counter came after Kejriwal wrote to him inviting him to inspect the 10,000-bedded centre and requested him for deployment of doctors and nurses from ITBP and Army at the Centre.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, the administration of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to restart its OPD (Out-Patient Services) from 25 June onwards after three months of its closure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first phase, the OPD services will be only for follow-up patients with not more than 15 patients a day for every department.

Delhi's LNJP performs 6 plasma therapy treatments after ICMR nod

After getting a fresh nod from the ICMR, six COVID-19 patients have received convalescent plasma therapy at LNJP Hospital in the last one week, out of the total permitted limit of 200 recipients.

Two patients are scheduled for administering of the therapy on Tuesday and five other have been screened already, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said.

Plasma therapy was permitted by ICMR on a trial basis but had recently put it on hold. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, 55, was on Saturday administered plasma therapy at Max Hospital, where he is admitted for COVID-19 treatment.

11 wards in Guwahati to be under lockdown from today

Lockdown will be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from 9 pm on Tuesday, until further orders, ANI reported. Essential services such as grocery stores, petrol pumps, banks, etc, to remain functional, said Assam government.

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited in the specified areas. All government offices, offices of autonomous/subordinate offices and private offices shall remain closed.

All industrial establishments shall remain closed, all public transport services shall remain suspended. Consumption and sale of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc, in public places are prohibited.

Ladakh reports 85 new cases; Punjab decides to reopen hotels

Maharashtra with a total count of 1,35,796 COVID-19 cases remains the worst-affected state. It has 61,807 active cases, 67,706 cured and discharged patients while the toll is 6,283. On Tuesday, it reported 3,214 cases.

Gujarat reported 549 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths with the count rising to 28,429 including 20,521 discharged patients and 1,711 deaths.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 167 more coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking the state count to 5,470. In Rajasthan, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 15,431 with 199 new cases.

Punjab has reported 162 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count to 4,397. The toll has risen to 105 after four deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The Punjab government also decided to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality services at reduced 50 percent capacity. However, establishments must adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures and observe full precautions, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh has risen to 415 including six deaths and 322 cured cases.

With an increase of 103 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's count of coronavirus cases reached 2,505 on Tuesday.

Manipur reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and the total number of positive cases now stands at 921, including 663 active cases and 258 recovered patients.

Ladakh has reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and the total cases have gone up to 783.

Five new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area, taking the total number of cases to 2,189, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Three more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 148 new COVID-19 positive cases — 20 from the Jammu division and 128 from Kashmir division. Two deaths were also reported in the Union Territory. The total number of cases stands at 6,236 and death toll at 87.

Karnataka has reported 322 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of cases to 9,721. The toll has gone up to 150 with eight more patients succumbing to the virus.

West Bengal reported 370 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 14,728 including 9,218 discharged, 4,930 active cases and 580 deaths.

Indian pilgrims will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020, says Centre

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020 after the kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after Saudi Arabia's Haj and Umrah minister Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten telephoned last night and suggested not to send pilgrims from India for Haj this year, Naqvi told reporters.

Saudi Arabia on Monday said it has barred international visitors from making the Islamic pilgrimage, in a bid to control the coronavirus pandemic. It said only a very limited number of people currently living in the kingdom may take part in the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court modified its 18 June order staying the Jagannath Rath Yatra, permitting the chariot festival to be held with certain conditions that included no public participation and imposition of curfew in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its order, the bench said that each Rath or chariot would have to be pulled by no more than 500 people and all of them have to be tested for coronavirus. Additionally, it directed that those engaged in pulling the chariot shall maintain social distancing before, during and after the Rath Yatra.

COVID-19 might push 12 crore children into poverty in South Asia: UNICEF

An estimated 12 crore (120 million) children living in South Asian countries, including India, could slip into poverty within the next six months due to the COVID-19 crisis, taking the total number of such kids in the region to 36 crore (360 million), according to a new UNICEF report.

The report — Lives Upended - How COVID-19 threatens the futures of 600 million South Asian Children — covers eight South Asian countries namely Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

It says that an estimated 24 crore (240 million) children already live in "multi-dimensional" poverty — including factors such as poor health, lack of education, poor sanitation and poor quality of work in these countries.

An additional 12 crore children could be pushed into poverty due to the COVID-19 crisis, taking the total number to 36 crore, it says. The reports also flags the negative impact of the COVID-19-related disruption to vaccination, nutrition and other vital health services.

