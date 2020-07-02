COVID-19 recovery rate nears 60% as cases rise to 5,85,493; Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu account for 70% deaths in past 24 hours

India registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 507 with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 percent of the fatalities in the past 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate neared 60 percent on Wednesday even as both daily cases and deaths registered their highest spike so far. The Centre reiterated its appeal to states and Union territories to increase testing, including allowing private practitioners to prescribe COVID-19 tests to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per ICMR guidelines.

The appeal came as India entered Day One of Unlock 2.0, the second phase of easing restrictions on Wednesday, and a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against "carelessness" in following guidelines.

Since the lockdown was lifted, the case load has shot up, making India the world's fourth-worst affected country globally. India reported 3,94,958 infections during Unlock 1.0, which started on 1 June and ended on 30 June.

On Wednesday, India registered 507 new deaths with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 percent of the fatalities in the past 24 hours. In the past day, 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 18,000.

The country had recorded a massive spike of 2,003 deaths on 17 June following a data reconciliation exercise carried out by states and UTs which brought to the fore large number of fatalities previously reported in Maharashtra and Delhi which were not attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases stands at 2,20,114, while 3,47,978 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the ministry's updated data at 8 am.

In Mumbai, the rising cases forced the Mumbai Police to impose section 144 of CRPC prohibiting movement of people in public places and gatherings in the financial capital of India, to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Mumbai region is one of the worst-affected cities by the pandemic in India. The city's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,708 on Wednesday with addition of 1,511 new cases while toll from the virus reached 4,629 with 75 deaths, the BMC figures showed, according to PTI.

The National Capital Delhi too has been hit hard by the pandemic with nearly 90,000 cases.

In Bihar, the death of a Patna groom due to COVID-19 remained on spotlight as over 200 people turned up at his funeral.

More than 100 people have tested positive in Patna district in the last few days, out of over 350 who have been tested upon contact tracing, reports said. This is so far, the largest infection chain reported in Bihar.

In the meantime, the International Labour Organisation warned that if another COVID-19 wave hits in the second half of 2020, there would be global working-hour loss of 11.9 percent — equivalent to the loss of 340 million full-time jobs.

The highly uncertain recovery in the second half of the year will not be enough to go back to pre-pandemic levels even in the best scenario, the agency warned.

Modi hails role of doctors

In a short video message, the prime minister hailed the role of doctors in their "spirited" fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are saving lives by putting themselves in danger.

"India salutes our doctors — exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19," Modi wrote on Twitter to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BC Roy, celebrated as Doctors' Day.

He also said while mother's give birth, doctors ensure our rebirth. They are saving lives by putting themselves in danger, he added.

In the meantime, Union health secretary Preeti Sudan and ICMR director general Balram Bhargava on Wednesday wrote to state governments and Union territories to increase testing.

"It is strongly advised that you should take all possible steps to ensure full capacity utilization of all COVID-19 testing laboratories in the State/UT," the letter stated.

Cases from states

According to ANI, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday. The total count of cases has gone up to 1,80,298 including 79,075 active cases, 93,154 recovered cases and 8,053 deaths.

One hundred and ninety-eight persons died in the state in the last 24 hours, the report said.

In Tamil Nadu, 3,882 new cases and 63 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the state has increased to 94,049 including 39,856 active cases, 52,926 discharged patients and 1,264 deaths.

In the meantime, Delhi's COVID-19 count reached 89,802 including 27,007 active cases, 59,992 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,803 deaths. Sixty-one persons died in the state in the last 24 hours due to the virus.

A total of 151 new COVID-19 positive cases and 131 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, the news agency said. The total positive cases stand at 4,593 including 2,130 active cases. There are 124 COVID-19 hotspots in the state.

Punjab reported 101 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases 5,668 including 3,989 discharged patients and 149 deaths.

A total of 26 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours. The total count of reported cases in the state is 1,260 out of which 681 cases are active.

Twenty-three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking active cases to 103 out of which 23 patients are in Delhi. A total of 251 personnel have recovered so far, according to ITBP.

Karnataka has reported 1,272 new COVID-19 positive cases including 735 cases from Bengaluru Urban. The total count of cases is 16,514 while the death toll rose to 253 after 7 deaths were reported today.

Uttarakhand reported 66 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total number of cases to 2,947.

Himachal Pradesh Health Department said that the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 960 out of which 336 cases are active.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 585 new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 88 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Wednesday taking the total number of reported cases in the state to 10,076.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex which has been turned into emergency COVID care centre.

Kejriwal said that arrangement for around 500 beds has been done at the Centre which is connected to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that government has decided to set up a plasma bank in Guwahati in the next four-five days.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 88,26,585 samples have been tested up to 30 June, with 2,17,931 samples being tested on Tuesday.

With inputs from agencies