COVID-19 mortality rates may seem high in some countries, but here's why you shouldn't let this worry you

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken over much of our lives - and mind space. This is not surprising, given the growing number of fresh cases and deaths that are reported every single day from different corners of the world.

On 2 April 2020, the US saw the single highest number of fatalities in a day with nearly 1,200 deaths. Spain announced 932 deaths, taking its tally to over 10,900.

Spain is now second only to Italy, which has reported over 13,900 deaths since 31 January 2020 (the southern European nation reported the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rome at the end of January).

Here is a look at the death rates of countries that are most affected by the pandemic.

COVID-19 fatality rate

Experts say it is hard to establish the mortality rate of a disease that is still developing and spreading. So far, research has put the case fatality rate anywhere between 0.66% and 3.4% of those who get the viral infection - though, it has been higher in some places.

Italy has seen the highest mortality rate in the world at 11.39%, Spain has a mortality rate of 7.5% due to COVID-19 based on the latest data, whereas the US figure is 1.92%. China has a mortality rate of 4% which drops strongly in provinces other than Hubei, where the pandemic began in December 2019, suggesting that overwhelmed health infrastructure leads to a higher mortality rate.

That said, calculating the mortality rate for a new disease like COVID-19 is tricky: not least because many patients are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. Limited testing kits and facilities in different countries have also made it hard to find such patients: South Korea has tested the most number of people while countries like India and the UK have languished with very limited testing. This is significant because unless the number of patients (the denominator in this rate) is reported correctly, it would be impossible to get the correct mortality rate for COVID-19.

On the other hand, the small fraction of COVID-19 patients who require medical intervention and the still smaller number of those who succumb to the disease (the numerator in the mortality rate) - these cases are reported more accurately in national estimates. All this has an impact on calculating the case fatality rate.

Responding to the growing threat

One can take solace from the fact the fatality rate is lower than many diseases, including polio. Governments across the world, and the WHO, have said that the best fight against the virus is by protecting yourself and not contributing to community transmission.

So at least there is a clear plan for all of us: follow government guidelines by practising social distancing, wearing a mask if you are feeling sick, and staying away from those who appear symptomatic. While these are uncertain times, studies have shown that government lockdowns have already saved countless lives and are helping ease some of the burdens on healthcare systems.

Antibody testing may become more widespread soon which will make it easier to gauge the spread and immunity levels of the community, which will drastically help intervention efforts.

Read our Tips on how to protect yourself against COVID-19 infection for more detailed information.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India's first and biggest resource for verified medical information.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 18:35:22 IST

Tags : Contact Tracing, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Demographics, COVID-19 Male Deaths, COVID-19 Mortality Rates, COVID-19 Spain, ICU, Lockdown, NewsTracker, Quarantine, WHO