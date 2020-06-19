COVID-19 may infect the respiratory centre of the brains, nervous system says CSIR researchers
A team of researchers at CSIR - Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), Kolkata has explored the neuro-invasive potential of COVID-19 and suggested that the virus may infect the respiratory centre of the brain, a statement said.
The researchers have also suggested that attention should be focused on the respiratory centre of the central nervous system to learn about mortality due to coronavirus.
The paper published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience and supported by Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), implies that coronavirus could enter the human brain through the nose and reach the olfactory bulb of the brain.
From there, the virus might infect PreBotzinger complex (PBC), the primary centre of the brain that controls the respiratory rhythm generation. This explains that the collapse of the respiratory centre in the brain may be responsible for the breakdown of COVID-19 patients.
The team of researchers comprising Dr Prem Tripathi, Dr Upasana Ray, Dr Amit Srivastava and Dr Sonu Gandhi suggested that while the lung is one of the most infected organs, several other organs, including the brain, are also affected by COVID-19.
This is the first report that highlights that SARS-CoV-2 may target the PBC of the brainstem that controls respiration and causes the respiratory collapse of COVID-19 patients, the statement added.
The scientists have suggested that cerebrospinal fluid of COVID-19 patients and postmortem of the brain of the deceased should be assessed to better understand the route of SARS-CoV-2 entry and its spread to the respiratory centre of the brain.
The PreBotzinger complex functions as the primary respiratory oscillator and it has been proposed as a centre of respiration. It has been earlier shown that disruption of PBC causes lethality due to respiratory failure, suggesting its central role in respiratory rhythm generation.
“It is possible that SARS-CoV-2 may shut down the respiratory centre, and in turn breathing by infecting and destroying the PBC of the brainstem,” it said, adding that this hypothesis needs to be validated for SARS-CoV-2.
Another recent study from a group of scientists at King's College London, UK highlighting that loss of smell was one of the main symptoms of COVID-19 patients, hinting at the involvement of the same route through which coronavirus may enter the brain.
The study highlights that it is important to not only screen the COVID-19 patients for neurological symptoms but also further segregate when the symptom appears.
The researchers have pointed out that while at present, the brain is not considered as the site of the primary or secondary reason for the death of a COVID-19 patient, attention needs to be focused towards the brain''s respiratory centre.
“Postmortem of brain of COVID-19 patients could be assessed to know the route of entry and affected areas including detailed assessment of respiratory centre of the brain,” the statement added.
Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 09:59:23 IST
Tags : Antibody Tests, Brain, Central Nervous System, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Testing, Cure, Death Cases, Easing Lockdown Restrictions, Frontline Workers, Increase In Coronavirus Cases, Olfactory Bulb, Pandemic, Respiratory System, Treatment, Vaccine, WHO
Trending
-
World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2020: All you need to know about the haemoglobin disorder affecting normal blood flow, its symptoms and treatment
-
COVID-19 treatment: Study suggests cellular nanosponges could restrict SARS-CoV-2 virus multiplication; animal trials underway
-
Chromosomal abnormalities, placental issues among many reasons that cause miscarriages: Here's how to ensure a safe pregnancy
-
Hygiene for mask during COVID-19: Reusing face masks without disinfection isn't advisable; guide on how to wash and store them
-
Autistic Pride Day 2020: How autism is different from ADHD, and why understanding that is crucial for effective therapy
-
Research shows aerosols from toilets can be source of SARS-CoV-2 spread; close lid before flushing to prevent COVID-19 transmission
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra, toll rises to 4,128; Centre brings back 156 Indians from Sri Lanka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gurgaon cop among 6 dead in district today; COVID-19 containment zones in Bangalore rise to 113
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 3,254 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra today; state home minister inaugurates care centre for cops in Navi Mumbai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,414 new COVID-19 patients recorded in Delhi today; Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents as cases rise
-
WHO takes back statement saying asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 is rare, says they can cause 40 percent of transmissions
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Chief medical superintendent in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbs to COVID-19; state reports 389 new cases today