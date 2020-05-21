COVID-19 Lockdown Impact: Nissan India introduces online vehicle booking process

New Delhi: Automaker Nissan India on Thursday said it has launched a new digital initiative enabling customers to book and buy vehicles online amid coronavirus pandemic.

The company's SUV Kicks and entire Datsun range can now be booked online, Nissan India said in a statement.

"We are strengthening our commitment in line with our customer-centric approach by bringing the showroom experience to customers' location through a virtual showroom with a digitally enabled car purchase journey," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

It allows customers to experience as well as own products with complete confidence, convenience and with zero physical contact, he added.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 13:49:56 IST

