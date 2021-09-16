The new study postulates that if the present scenario continues, the growing number of Type 2 diabetics could lead to almost 39,000 more people at risk of heart attacks by 2035.

The excess weight many people gained by staying home through multiple lockdowns during the pandemic puts them at higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, according to a recent UK study.

To prevent the steep decline for at-risk individuals, the National Health Services (NHS) is expanding its Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Programme (DPP) to include 2,00,000 more people.

The study, which was published in the journal ‘The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology‘, shows that people under 40 years of age who have enrolled in diabetes prevention programme of the NHS have seen the “most considerable differences in weight” than those who enrolled before the start of the pandemic.

As per the study, the groups who enrolled in the programme are 3.6kg heavier on average than the groups that enrolled prior to the pandemic. On an average, people who are asking the NHS for help in losing weight are 2.27kg (5lbs) heavier than those who entered the programme three years ago.

Estimates indicate that even an increase of one kilogram can increase the risk for developing Type 2 diabetes by eight percent. Type 2 diabetes is associated with many health issues such as cancer, blindness, stroke, and heart attacks. Research also found that people with Type 2 diabetes are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 .

The new findings also estimate that over 50,000 more people could experience strokes in 2035. Each year, around 1,00,000 people experience strokes, which have the potential to lead to severe consequences for their health.

Professor Jonathan Valabhji, the NHS national clinical director for diabetes and obesity, urged people to come out and seek help, including enrolling the DPP. Research shows that those who enroll and complete the DPP, lose an average of 3.3 kilograms, significantly reducing their risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.

The symptoms of diabetes include blurriness of vision, increased urination and thirst, and tiredness.