COVID-19: India's first intranasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets drug panel's nod for 'restricted use'

New Delhi: A nasal vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech has been approved for “restricted use” by India’s top drug controller, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has approved the vaccine for primary immunisation against COVID-19 in the above 18 age group for “restricted use in an emergency situation.”

The union health minister also said that India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

According to a News18 report, in August, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) said that its COVID-19 intranasal vaccine (BBV154) has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled phase-3 clinical trials.

The trials were conducted with the help of nearly 4,000 volunteers, the report added.

