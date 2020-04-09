COVID-19 India Roundup: Cases cross 5,000, hotspots in UP and East Delhi sealed, lockdown likely to be lifted in phases

There has been a sharp rise in the number of cases across the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 5,194 cases have been confirmed so far, 773 of which were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Of these, 149 people have died - 32 of them on Tuesday, making it the largest jump in a day yet. A total of 402 people have recovered and been discharged so far.

According to ICMR, over 1.2 lakh tests have been conducted cumulatively, with around 13,300 done on Tuesday.

PM reportedly says lockdown won’t be lifted in one go

In the face of steadily rising cases and deaths, the PM reportedly hinted, in a video conference with the CMs, that the lockdown will be extended in places that report clusters. Following this, 15 districts in UP, including Noida, Lucknow, and Agra have been completely sealed until 15th April to prevent further transmission. It is being said that localities with more than 6 cases are considered hot-spots and sealing them will mean that no one can enter or exit the area. Further, only medical and essential deliveries will be carried out; no one will leave their houses and local authorities will work out a schedule and plan to deliver essential items to the doorstep.

Kerala lays out a detailed plan

Kerala is awaiting orders from the centre - PM Modi is set to hold another video conference with all CMs on the 11th. He is expected to go over options post-lockdown.

The state said it would not allow individuals from other states to enter until the situation is stable in every district. Lockdown will be eased in phases - in the first phase, districts that haven’t seen a new case in the week leading up to the 14th will ease out of restrictions. Every subsequent phase will be in gaps of two weeks, and only those districts that don’t see any case in that interval will have restrictions lifted. Public spaces and schools will not be open until after the third phase - even then there will be restrictions on entry and social distancing will have to be strictly followed.

Supreme court says that private labs should conduct testing for free

The SC on Wednesday ruled in favour of an appeal questioning the cap of Rs 4,500 per COVID-19 test by private companies. The bench, comprising Justices Bhushan and Bhat will pass an order asking the Centre to set up an appropriate mechanism for distributing funds to private companies for carrying out the tests in the national interest.

The ICMR chief, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar said in a press briefing on Wednesday that the private sector can assist in increasing testing capacity, and 65 private labs have been approved to do so, so far.

Constable on duty in Indore pelted with stones

Following reports of mob attacks on doctors in Indore, another video has surfaced on social media showing a constable being chased and pelted with stones for enforcing the law. Six people related to the incident have been arrested so far.

The cop had stopped a car in which there were more than 5 people and said that so many people couldn’t be in a car together and that it was prohibited given the current situation.

The cop managed to flee the scene and returned with backup to press charges against the attackers.

For more information, read our article on COVID-19 Myths and the Truth About Them.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 20:18:17 IST

