COVID-19: India logs over 2,000 new cases for second day in a row; active infections rise to 13,433

With 2,380 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,49,974, while the active cases increased to 13,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

For the second day in a row, India has recorded more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Earlier, on Wednesday, 2,067 fresh cases had been reported in 24 hours, a sharp rise from the 1,247 new infections registered on Tuesday.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,093 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

