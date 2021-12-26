COVID-19: France records 104,611 cases in 24 hours; infections at record high for third consecutive day
The latest figures mark a dramatic rise since the beginning of the month when the numbers broke 50,000 for the first time before rising steadily
Paris, France: COVID infections in France hit six figures Saturday, health officials recording 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers have been record highs.
The latest figures, from France's public health agency, come ahead of a video-conference meeting Monday in which President Emmanuel Macron and key members of his government will discuss new COVID safety measures.
Officials are concerned about the effect of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Already on Friday, the health authority recommended adults receive a booster jab three months after their initial vaccination.
Now the government is moving to make the health pass issued to the vaccinated valid only if people accept the booster jab.
The pass is required for access to cafes, restaurants and public spaces, as well as for international travel. Some regions have already enacted their own safety measures.
At the end of last month, for example, officials in Savoie reintroduced the compulsory wearing of masks, not just in indoor public spaces, but outdoors too — a move just adopted in neighbouring Italy.
The latest figures mark a dramatic rise since the beginning of the month: on 4 December, the numbers broke 50,000 for the first time before rising steadily.
To date, France has recorded 122,546 deaths from the coronavirus . So far, 76.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
ICMR designs kit to detect new COVID-19 variant Omicron in two hours
The kit developed by ICMR-RMRC Dibrugarh is now being produced on a bulk basis by a 100 percent made in India, a Kolkata-based company, GCC biotech on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.
Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh report first Omicron variant cases; India's tally rises to 38
Cases of Omicron, which is categorised as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation, have been detected in about 60 countries.
New COVID-19 variant Omicron likely to be dominant strain globally in 2022, say Singapore experts
Citing Imperial College modelling data, Public health expert Associate Professor Natasha Howard said that the risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant is more than five times higher and it does not appear milder than the Delta variant.