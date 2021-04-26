On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 5,542 new coronavirus cases, its lowest single-day rise in infections so far this month

The COVID-19 crisis in Mumbai appears to have marginally eased in recent days, with total cases as well as the positivity rate registering a decline from the record high seen in the first week of April.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 5,542 new coronavirus cases, its lowest single-day rise in infections so far this month. On 4 April, Mumbai had recorded its highest ever single-day spike, with 11,163 new cases. The test positivity rate has fallen from 18 percent last week to nearly 13 percent now.

The situation in the financial capital is also showing improvement on other parameters.

CNBC-TV18 has quoted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal as saying that medical oxygen 'is not a problem in Mumbai right now.' He said that the city currently needs 235 megatonnes (MT), while the Maharashtra government has allocated 240 MT.

Chahal further claimed that Mumbai's mortality is the 'lowest in the world', and that the death rate in the current surge (which has been ongoing for the past 76 days) is 0.4 percent. He said that on Monday, the city added 3,792 new COVID-19 cases, while 41,000 tests were conducted.

Further, a BMC note said that municipal auditors have been posted at all major private hospitals to ensure that patients are charged for oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilator beds at government rates only.

According to official figures as on the afternoon of 26 April, the city has 4,090 vacant beds in 172 COVID-19 hospitals. The civic body says that it has increased the number of beds from 12,000 to nearly 22,000 in the last six weeks.

Mumbai currently has seven functioning jumbo field hospitals with over 9,000 COVID-19 beds. Apart from this, the BMC has stated that it is building four new jumbo field hospitals at Malad, Kanjur Marg, Sion and Worli Race Course.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chahal further claimed, "No single patient in Mumbai has suffered from lack of Remdesivir." He said that work orders for Remdesivir were issued on 5 April, and the city is using about 3,200 doses of the medicine per day.

Mumbai's case count fell below 7,000 for the first time after 12 April on Saturday, when the city reported 5,888 new infections.

PTI has quoted a civic official as saying that increased testing and isolation of patients along with the exodus of migrant labourers may have led to the decline.

A total of 40,298 people were tested on Sunday, which pushed the overall test count to 52,43,734. The city's recovery count grew to 5,37,711 as 8,478 patients recuperated from the infection on Sunday.

