COVID-19 conference Highlights: Much liked global transmission, borderless exchange of information, ideas, experiences crucially important

tech2 News Staff July 27, 2020 23:00:13 IST
22:47 (ist)

Out politicians need to think very hard about public health strategies both during and after the pandemic. For now, preventing the infectious disease pandemic is going to make a difference, but in the long-term, public systems need to prioritise prevention, says Professor Sian Griffiths. A good place to start, she says, echoing Prof Reddy, common comorbid conditions.
22:43 (ist)

As long as more vaccine distribution programs come into play, with the number of trials underway, there will be quicker and relatively equitable access to a working vaccine even in middle- and low-income countries, Professor Shattock.
22:41 (ist)

Access to vaccine is definitely going to be an issue globally. Those with money are going to spread their bets wide, and boost their odds of access more, and sooner. But middle- and low-income countries will benefit from a vaccine much later, says Professor Robin Shattock.
22:37 (ist)

The situation in Uganda is a little unusual, says Dr Monica Musenero, Assistant Commissioner (Epidemiology and Surveillance) at the Ugandan Ministry of Health. We have seen the epidemic slowly develop, because we implemented the lockdown early, and cases are still unravelling, and we learned early to use prevention as the best policy. Lockdown before cases started, worked to our advantage, particularly considering health systems are not very advanced.
22:33 (ist)

Going back a few decades, it took us many years to be able to get a drug through the various stages of clearance before market. Now, we're able to get that done in a matter of months, which is significant. This speed is something that's also improved a lot since a year or two ago, which has produced a lot of clinical trial science that could help streamlining to accelerate the process itself in the future.
22:29 (ist)

The last session in this evening's conference – a session on vaccines and public health policy – is now a go.
22:28 (ist)

For mental health treatments, there's a lot of evidence-based therapies that have been proven to work. We need to be able to take some risks and accept what might seem unconventional – whether it's billboards or a game app that uses a methodology rooted in psychology – to address the needs of the people seeing mental issues as a result of COVID-19, says Dr Homes suggests.
22:20 (ist)

Some of the new groups we're seeing mental health issues in are COVID-19 patients in the ICU, and frontline health workers, who are at risk of traumatic stress disorders like PTSD. It's important we incorporate solutions, like public health messaging, are important additions in public health systems. After all, mental health is very treatable, Dr Holmes adds.
22:18 (ist)

We're seeing that COVID-19 definitely affects mental health – what a pandemic can do affects us both in physical and mental levels. Vulnerable groups, like those already seeing mental health issues both minor and major, are being pushed further into distress. Anxiety is one of the most common illness we're seeing affecting different ages, from children to older adults, Dr Holmes says.
22:15 (ist)

The next segment is on the how COVID-19 has effected mental health and psychology, by Professor Emily Holmes, Distinguished Professor, Uppsala University.
22:10 (ist)

The webinar has moved to the section discussing the effects and complications of COVID-19 in the brain. The speaker is Dr Hadi Manji, Consultant Neurologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, National Hospital for Neurology. 
22:04 (ist)

Telemedicine has been another boon to care for stroke patients – it has reduced the number of staff needed to examine COVID-19 patients, without reducing the quality of care given, Dr Russman adds.
21:57 (ist)

With those comments, the third session is now underway, hosted by the President of the Royal Society of Medicine. [He insists you tag any tweets you send out about the conference with the right hashtag...but only if you're saying nice things.]
21:52 (ist)

In all epidemic outbreaks, it's often those with comorbid conditions, older population and serious health conditions are ones to suffer most severely. The lesson to the health system is to attend aggressively to the most common comorbid conditions during non-epidemic periods too – diabetes, hypertension and obesity being some examples from India, says Prof Srinath.
21:50 (ist)

Diabetes and obesity are two of the most important comorbid conditions, based on the data we've seen, experts say.
21:34 (ist)

The focus on telemedicine during the pandemic could be a positive change that could stick with the Indian health system even after the pandemic isn't in play, Professor Srinath says.
21:16 (ist)

Whether we stand in the abyss or move to our mutual future depends on how we collaborate and coordinate our efforts, he says. COVID-19 has aggravated some already worrying problems, including and especially racism and other forms of discrimination.

"Progress is so much faster when national interests are set aside, and commercial interests are shelved for the greater good," Dr Kantor adds.
21:00 (ist)

In Barcelona, where there's a mild second wave currently underway, one of the key challenges to preventing new cases is adequate physical distancing. This is a similar situation that many countries are in right now, with the opening up of lockdown restrictions, and the younger section of society feeling open to moving around in public spaces.
20:48 (ist)

A lot of these pre-surge measures in New York involved in increasing capacity and training in COVID-19-specific diagnosis and treatment. A lot of medical equipment including ventilators, ICU facilities, PPE, and increasing the number of beds were some of the first measures put in place.
20:40 (ist)

The first session is now underway, with experts discussing respiratory effects, critical care and ventilator use in patients. The session is moderated by Dr Charles Powell. Speaking will be Professor Anita Simonds, Dr Richard Oeckler, Dr Eva Polverino.
20:31 (ist)

If you haven't registered yet, there's only a few minutes before the webinar begins. Head here to register and watch along. 

July 27, 2020 - 22:59 (IST)

The conference is now at it's close. Prof Kirby concludes the webinar with a thanks to all the participants. He adds that the organisers look forward to putting together another edition of a COVID-19 conference in the near future. 

"Stay healthy, keep fit, and see if you can keep that virus at bay," he said, signing off.

July 27, 2020 - 22:51 (IST)

The most basic prevention tools – handwashing, masks, and physical distancing – have save thousands if not millions of lives, and can't be emphasised enough, says Dr Charles Powell. Much like the international nature of the pandemic, which hasn't had any borders for transmission, the exchange of information and ideas and experiences globally is crucial.

It has vastly improved the quality of care and approached to addressing the pandemic, he adds, and should be ramped up.

July 27, 2020 - 22:47 (IST)

July 27, 2020 - 22:43 (IST)

July 27, 2020 - 22:41 (IST)

July 27, 2020 - 22:40 (IST)

Uganda has partnered in many vaccine research projects – with London and Institute of Tropical Medicine, Antwerp – because we're not sure when a vaccine will reach us. 

July 27, 2020 - 22:37 (IST)

July 27, 2020 - 22:33 (IST)

July 27, 2020 - 22:29 (IST)

July 27, 2020 - 22:28 (IST)

The Royal Society of Medicine will be bringing together a group of thought leaders from around the world to share learnings and consensus on some key aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on human health.

The webinar began at 8.30 pm IST, and is being streamed via the Royal Society's official website for registered viewers.

Leading health experts, as per the event website, will be part of discussions on the coronavirus pandemic, under four key areas:

  • Respiratory effects: critical care and ventilation
  • Cardiovascular complications and the role of thrombosis
  • Impacts on the brain and the nervous systems
  • Looking forward: research, vaccines and future management strategies

Experts will share the most effective ways to treat COVID-19 based on research and experience from around the world, and how the pandemic has affected the physical and mental health of patients. Also on the agenda is advice to improve treatment plans and strategies to lessen the impact of pandemics in future outbreaks.

