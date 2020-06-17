COVID-19 cases surge to 3.4 lakhs, toll climbs to 9,900; economy showing green shoots, says Modi in virtual meeting with states and UTs

India registered 10,667 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers and Lt Governors of 21 states and Union Territories (UTs). Laying stress on both lives and livelihoods, the prime minister said that the economy has begun to show green shoots as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown but urged people not to lower their guard against the lethal virus.

The meeting came as the country completed two weeks on the Unlock plan under which restrictions have been eased in most areas, except in containment zones.

Maharashtra accounts for highest deaths, infections

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose 3,43,091 as the country registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while the toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health ministry data updated at 8 am.

However, a PTI tally at 9.40 pm based on reports from states and UTs said that the toll from the novel coronavirus reached 10,057 on Tuesday.

India is currently in the eighth position in the global COVID-19 toll while it's the fourth-worst hit globally in terms of confirmed cases.

The number of active cases stands at 1,53,178, while 1,80,012 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, as of Tuesday morning. "Thus, around 52.46 percent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

Of the 380 new deaths reported by the ministry on Tuesday, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 178 fatalities followed by Delhi at 73, Tamil Nadu at 44, Gujarat 28, Haryana 12, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan 9 and Madhya Pradesh 6.

Of the total 9,900 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the highest with 4,128 fatalities followed by Gujarat with 1,505 deaths, Delhi with 1,400, West Bengal with 485, Tamil Nadu with 479, Madhya Pradesh with 465, Uttar Pradesh with 399, Rajasthan with 301 and Telangana with 187 deaths.

Maharashtra has also reported maximum number of cases at 1,10,744 followed by Tamil Nadu at 46,504, Delhi at 42,829, Gujarat at 24,055, Uttar Pradesh at 13,615, Rajasthan at 12,981 and West Bengal at 11,494, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning.

The figures, however are being reconciled with the ICMR's, the ministry said, adding that 7,684 cases are being reassigned to states.

Economy showing green shoots, says prime minister

In his video interaction with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while on the one hand health infrastructure should be boosted with emphasis on testing and tracing, on the other hand, economic activity also needed to be increased.

Noting that it is important to review the experiences of "Unlock 1" as the graded exit from the lockdown completes two weeks, he said "timing" is very important to deal with any crisis and decisions taken at the right time have helped a lot in controlling the coronavirus infection in the country.

'Unlock 1' was set in motion on 1 June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Chief Ministers of states & Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, via video conference. pic.twitter.com/erWrV7k4VS — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

"Today, the recovery rate in India is above 50 percent... Death of anyone from coronavirus is tragic. For us, the death of even one Indian is discomforting. But it is also true that today India is among the countries in the world with the lowest deaths due to coronavirus," Modi said.

"We have worked day and night to save the lives of every Indian," he told the chief ministers and Lt Governors during his sixth interaction with them since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Modi also said that the economy is showing "green shoots" as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown and asserted that the fight against the pandemic is a fine example of cooperative federalism where the Centre and the states are working together.

"Rail-road, air-sea, all routes have been opened. But despite this, despite our country being so populous, coronavirus infection in India has not shown the same devastating effect that it has shown in other countries."

However, the prime minister struck a note of caution saying the slightest carelessness, laxity, lack of discipline will weaken all the fight against coronavirus. He asked the participants to continuously keep driving home the fact that danger of the virus is not over yet, and the need to remain vigilant while opening up the economy.

"We always have to keep in mind that the more we can stop coronavirus, the more it will stop growing, the more our economy will open, our offices will open, markets will open, transport will open, and so will new employment opportunities," he said.

On Wednesday, the prime minister is scheduled to interact with chief ministers of 15 states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir, which are among the worst-hit states.

Testing capacity being continuously ramped up, claims health ministry

In the meantime, the Union health ministry said the capacity for testing COVID-19 is being continuously ramped up and now three lakh samples can be tested each day, as scientists and medical experts pushed for ramping up tests to also cover all asymptomatic cases in the identified red zones and hotspots across the country.

A network of 907 labs — including 659 labs in the government sector and 248 in the private sector — have been established as on date, the ministry said, reiterating that RT-PCR is the gold standard frontline test for diagnosis of COVID-19. RT-PCR is a throat/nasal swab test.

A total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples analysed in the last 24 hours, it said.

Besides, in order to enhance the testing capacity in Delhi, each of the 11 districts shall now have assigned labs for exclusively testing the samples from the respective districts, the ministry said in a statement. The samples from each district are being sent to these labs to ensure timely testing and getting the results without any delay.

Currently, there are 42 labs in Delhi with daily testing capacity of about 17,000 samples.

The ministry also said that as part of efforts to provide reasonable healthcare to COVID-19 patients, some states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh have reached an agreement with the private sector.

Amid possibilities of a likely shortage of healthcare infrastructure, the ministry had asked states and UTs to proactively engage with private healthcare providers to facilitate enhanced bed availability and critical care health facilities and to ensure fair and transparent charges for services provided.

"Some states like Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have already taken the initiative. They have negotiated and reached an agreement with the private sector on reasonable rates and arrangements to provide critical care for in-patient COVID-19 admissions," the ministry said in a separate statement.

As part of US President Donald Trump's offer of assistance to New Delhi, the US handed over to India 100 ventilators, valued at about $1.2 million. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster handed over the first shipment of 100 ventilators to Indian Red Cross Society Secretary General RK Jain at an event at the IRCS national headquarters in Delhi.

Beijing on alert as new cluster emerges

Meanwhile, World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that more than 1,00,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide each day over the past two weeks - mostly in the Americas and South Asia — adding that countries that have controlled the contagion must stay alert to the possibility of resurgence, according to news agency The Associated Press.

He also took note of a new cluster of cases in Beijing, which went more than 50 days without a new case of COVID-19, and said the origin of that new series of cases is under investigation.

Meanwhile in China, Beijing’s city government raised its COVID-19 emergency response level to II from III in light of the fresh outbreak, where 100 cases have been detected in the past few days, Reuters reported quoting state media.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2020 00:06:04 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Delhi, Guidelines For Lockdown, Gujarat, Health Ministry, Home Ministry Guidelines, Lockdown, Lockdown In Maharashtra, Mumbai Locals, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker