COVID-19 cases rise by 83,341, recovery rate at 77.15%; UP minister, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker test positive

As per a PTI tally of cases reported by states on Friday, India's COVID-19 the caseload has crossed the 40 lakhs, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh

India's tally of coronavirus cases rose by 83,341 on Friday, taking the total to over 39 lakh cases, the Union health ministry said. Meanwhile, 1,096 new deaths were reported in 24 hours, with which the toll rose to 68,472, the ministry's data showed.

However, a PTI tally based on state figures reported on Friday, indicated that the caseload has crossed the 40-lakh mark, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh. The recoveries, meanwhile, have surged to 31,06,921, the report said.

The ministry's data updated at 8 am showed a single-day spike of 83,341 infections, taking the total to 39,36,747.

However, the PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 40,10,877, the toll at 69,546 and recoveries at 31,06,921. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and Union territories, the report said.

India is the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic in terms of COVID-19 cases and fatalities after the US and Brazil.

The Union health ministry said that the national recovery rate stands at 77.15 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.74 percent.

The higher number of recoveries has also led to a steady enhancement in the difference between the recovered and active cases of infection, and this difference has crossed 22 lakh, as on date.

With 8,31,124 active cases, the ministry said that India's "actual caseload" currently comprises only 21.11 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, the health ministry also asked authorities of 15 districts in four states — which are reporting higher number of COVID-19 deaths and infections in the last four weeks — to work on drawing up proper containment zones, effective monitoring of home isolation cases, adequate testing, and ensuring seamless hospitalisation.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a review meeting with the authorities of 15 districts across Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The 15 districts are Chittoor, Prakasam, Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Ludhiana, Patiala, Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar.

UP minister, Maharashtra Speaker test COVID-19 positive

Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Aulakh tweeted, "I got the test done today after having initial symptoms of COVID-19. The report has come positive. I have isolated myself at home on the advice of doctors." The minister requested all those who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

Additionally, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole also tested positive, two days before the state's Assembly session is scheduled to begin.

BJP's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia also tweeted saying that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

He said, "Yesterday, my COVID-19 test was conducted soon after I returned home. While there were no symptoms, my test report has come positive, and I have been advised by doctors to stay in isolation. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days, to get tested. Thanks for support."

Four Mumbai doctors suspected to be reinfected with COVID-19

Amid rising cases in Maharashtra, four resident doctors at hospitals in Mumbai are suspected to have contracted coronavirus for the second time, an official of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) was quoted as saying by PTI on Friday.

The doctors, who are from the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai Central, had tested positive for the infection a month ago as well.

However, a senior doctor from one of the two hospitals said it was not clear whether it was a "re-infection" or mere continuation of the earlier coronavirus infection.

The two hospitals area are two major facilities where COVID-19 patients are being treated in the city.

Asked why the cases are being described as "suspected" reinfection, a senior doctor from Sion Hospital said, "As of today, we only know that these four resident doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 again. It is possible that they were never cured of the first infection."

Delhi govt says no plans for another lockdown as cases rise

Delhi recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in 69 days, as the tally mounted to over 1.85 lakh, while a senior official claimed that there was no chance of another lockdown as it "wasn't an alarming surge".

This is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. Also, over 36,000 tests were conducted on Friday.

A senior Delhi government official when asked about the spiralling number of COVID-19 cases, and whether there could be another lockdown, however, said, cases have increased as testing has been ramped up, "so, it is not that cases are rising alarmingly, and hence there is no chance of going back to lockdown".

Medical experts have already flagged multiple reasons that could have led to surge in cases in the past one week or so, including, reopening of economy and many people not wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms in public.

On 27 June, the city had recorded 2,948 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike before 3 September. On Thursday, 19 deaths were reported and the daily cases count was 2,737. On 1 and 2 September, the fresh cases count stood at 2,312 and 2,509, respectively.

The active cases tally on Friday rose to 18,842 from 17,692 the previous day. On 23 June, the National Capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing, the bulletin said.

Assam govt lifts weekend lockdown, night curfew

The Assam government has lifted the weekend lockdown and night curfew restrictions in the state, though other curbs will remain in force in the containment zones till 30 September. The restrictiosn were announced on 28 June amid spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Weekend lockdown and night curfew have been lifted. However, please adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols to keep yourself and others around you safe", the state's chief secretary said in a tweet.

An order was also issued during the day listing various activities which are allowed outside the containment zones along with the restrictions which will remain in force till further order.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular activities shall remain closed till 30 September, but online and distance learning will continue.

State-wise cases and deaths

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,776 new coronavirus cases, 12,334 recoveries and 76 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 4,76,506, including 3,70,163 recoveries and 4,276 deaths.

A total of 9,280 new COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases to 3,79,486, including 2,74,196 recoveries and 6,170 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 99,101.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,976 new COVID-19 cases, 6,334 discharges and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has gone up to 51,633, discharges to 3,92,507 and death toll to 7,687.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases today — 493 from Jammu division and 554 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now stands at 40,990, including 8,800 active cases, 31,435 recoveries and 755 deaths.

Kerala recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases to 18,800. The recoveries stand at 58,498.

Haryana reported 1,884 new COVID-19 cases, and 19 deaths on Friday. Total number of cases now stands at 71,983 including 57,171 recoveries, 14,053 active cases and 759 deaths.

