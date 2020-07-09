COVID-19 cases rise by 24,879 in past 24 hrs; ICMR plans 'sero-survey' to check prevalence of antibodies

The toll due to the novel coronavirus climbed to 21,129 on Thursday with 487 new fatalities, the updated health ministry data at 8 am showed

India reported a new single-day high of 24,879 COVID-19 cases taking the caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, with Maharashtra, Delhi and five other states contributing to around 75 percent of the new cases, according to the Union health ministry data.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 percent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 percent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Thursday.

Besides, the GoM was told by the health ministry that six states — Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — account for 86 percent of the deaths caused by COVID-19 and 32 districts account for 80 percent of such fatalities, the Union health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a nationwide survey to determine the exposure of the novel coronavirus among the population will be carried out as a follow-up to a similar study conducted in May, the results of which are yet to be released.

India has low number of cases per million, says health ministry

"A global comparison between the five most-affected countries clearly depicted that India has one of the lowest numbers of cases per million (538) and deaths per million (15), compared to the global average of 1,453 and 68.7, respectively," the ministry said in a statement.

As regards the COVID-19 healthcare infrastructure in India, the GoM was informed that as on Thursday, there were 3,914 facilities across the country with 3,77,737 isolation beds (without ICU support), 39,820 ICU beds and 1,42,415 oxygen-supported beds, along with 20,047 ventilators.

Over 21.3 crore N95 masks, 1.2 crore personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and 6.12 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets have so far been distributed, the GoM was told.

"As we move forward, our focus shall be on the management of COVID-19 through strict containment measures and surveillance, utilising the full testing capacity, monitoring of the co-morbid and elderly population, predicting the emerging hotspots, leveraging digital tools such as Aarogya Setu, ensuring seamless patient admission processes and infrastructure preparedness (critical-care beds, oxygen, ventilators and logistics)," Vardhan said.

"Along with the states and Union territories, our aim is to reduce and keep the case fatality rate low by early identification and effective clinical management," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the ministry.

During Unlock 2.0, the future steps would include a sharp focus on containment and surveillance, including demarcation of containment zones and notifying such areas on the health ministry website.

These steps include strict perimeter control with only essential activities allowed, intensive contact-tracing, house-to-house search or surveillance and buffer zones to be identified outside the containment zones.

ICMR plans pan-India survey

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct a ''sero-survey'' study which involves testing of blood serum of people to check for the prevalence of antibodies against coronavirus infection.

The final results of the sero-survey conducted by the ICMR in May, which focused on infections of mid-April is still under process, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The sero-survey that ICMR conducted across the country focused on infections of mid-April and preliminary findings were shared. As you know, all such sero-surveillance studies or any other scientific study is subject to peer-review and those inputs are also incorporated. So that process is going on," he told reporters.

"We will be in a position to share it once that gets over," he said.

On the basis of the data compiled from 65 districts out of 83 districts across the country in the first part of the sero-surveillance study, the ICMR had earlier said that 0.73 percent of the population surveyed showed evidence of past exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Bhushan further said the findings of the sero-survey, which has been done in Delhi by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as a part of which 22,000 samples were collected from 27 June to 5 July from 11 districts, is being processed.

"In the near future, ICMR is planning a follow up pan-India sero-survey to the earlier sero-survey that they had done for mid-April infections," Bhushan explained.

The sero-survey had two parts — estimating the fraction of the general population that has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and estimating the number of people who have been infected with coronavirus in containment zones of hotspot cities, ICMR officials had earlier said.

State-wise cases and deaths

Of the 487 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 54 from Karnataka, 48 from Delhi, 23 from West Bengal, 18 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Gujarat, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from Telangana, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six each from Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, three each from Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana and two from Assam.

Of the total 21,129 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 9,448 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,213 deaths, Gujarat with 1,993, Tamil Nadu with 1,700, Uttar Pradesh with 845, West Bengal with 827, Madhya Pradesh with 629, Rajasthan with 482 and Karnataka with 470.

The COVID-19 toll reached 324 in Telangana, 282 in Haryana, 264 in Andhra Pradesh, 178 in Punjab, 149 in Jammu and Kashmir, 107 in Bihar, 48 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand and 27 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 22 deaths, Assam 16, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry 14 each, Himachal Pradesh 11, Goa eight, Chandigarh seven, Arunachal Pradesh two and Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry.

More than 70 percent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,23,724 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,22,350, Delhi at 1,04,864, Gujarat at 38,333, Uttar Pradesh at 31,156, Telangana at 29,536 and Karnataka at 28,877, according to the ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 24,823 in West Bengal, 22,259 in Andhra Pradesh, 22,063 in Rajasthan, 18,690 in Haryana and 16,036 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 13,336 in Assam, 13,189 in Bihar, 10,624 in Odisha and 9,261 in Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab has reported 6,907 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 6,195 cases.

A total of 3,525 people have been infected by the virus in Chhattisgarh, 3,258 in Uttarakhand, 3,096 in Jharkhand, 2,039 in Goa, 1,761 in Tripura, 1,435 in Manipur, 1,101 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,041 in Ladakh.

Puducherry has recorded 1,008 COVID-19 cases, Nagaland 657, Chandigarh 513 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 408 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 287 cases, Mizoram has 197 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 149, Sikkim has registered 133 infections so far, while Meghalaya has recorded 80 cases.

