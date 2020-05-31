COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,82,143 as fourth phase of lockdown ends; WHO says India now world's seventh worst-hit country

As the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus draws to a close, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,82,143 and the number of deaths has risen to 5,164.

The country recorded 8,380 new infections and 193 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India has now become the world''s seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization's coronavirus tracker. The US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain and Italy are the countries that have reported more cases than India as of now.

Meanwhile, several states announced that they would extend the lockdown till the end of June, albeit with some relaxations.

State-wise cases and deaths

The death toll has gone up by 193 since Saturday morning, of which 99 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, nine each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, six each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five from Bihar, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana and Kerala.

Of the total 5,164 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,197 deaths, followed by Gujarat (1,007), Delhi (416), Madhya Pradesh (343), West Bengal (309), Uttar Pradesh (201), Rajasthan (193), Tamil Nadu (160), Telangana (77) and Andhra Pradesh (60).

The death toll reached 48 in Karnataka, 44 in Punjab, 28 in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 in Haryana, 20 in Bihar, nine in Kerala, and seven in Odisha.

Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have each registered five COVID-19 fatalities, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each, while Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each so far.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to co-morbidities, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 65,168, followed by Tamil Nadu at 21,184, Delhi at 18,549, Gujarat at 16,343, Rajasthan at 8,617, Madhya Pradesh at 7,891 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,445.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 5,130 in West Bengal, 3,636 in Bihar, 3,569 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,922 in Karnataka, 2,499 in Telangana, 2,341 in Jammu and Kashmir, 2,233 in Punjab and 1,923 in Haryana.

Odisha has reported 1,819 coronavirus cases, Kerala has 1,208 cases, Assam has 1,185, Uttarakhand has 749, Jharkhand has 563, Chhattisgarh has 447, Himachal Pradesh has 313, Chandigarh has 289, Tripura has 268, Ladakh has 74 and Goa has 70.

Manipur has reported 62 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 51 cases of infection, Nagaland has recorded 36 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.

Meghalaya has registered 27 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has reported four cases, Dadar and Nagar Haveli has two cases, while Mizoram and Sikkim have reported a case each till now.

States extend lockdowns

Maharashtra extended till 30 June the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again".

As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to functionfrom June 5 on odd-even basis.

While all private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent their employee strength as per the requirement from June 8 with others working from home.

This will exclude COVID-19 containment zones, the guidelines said.

Under ''Mission Begin Again'', outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling will be allowed. Self employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians will be allowed to work, but they will have to follow social distancing norms. Garages can also function and customers can visit them with prior appointment.

These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, as well as Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur. However, such activities will not resume in COVID-19 containment zones, it said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the lockdown in containment areas will remain in place till 30 June 30 but people won't need e-passes for intra-state and inter-state travel in personal vehicles from Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

The decision to re-start inter-state public transport will be taken on June 7, he added in a televised address on Sunday night.

The chief minister said a decision to re-open schools, colleges, coaching centres will be taken in July after a dialogue with stakeholders.

However, he said, schools will be opened for Class XII board exams.

Public movement on streets will remain completely banned between 9 pm and 5 am, while the ban earlier was between 7 pm to 7 am.

In Delhi, opening of salons, shops in malls on an odd-even basis and religious places are among the activities the state government is likely to allow in the coming days.

The Delhi government may extend the lockdown in containment zones till June 30, an official told PTI, adding that the city administration will permit all activities, including in religious places, allowed by the Centre in a phase-wise relaxation plan.

A decision on opening of cinema halls and gymnasium may be taken later.

However, measures for maintaining social-distancing like 20 passengers in a bus, two people, excluding the driver, in four wheelers and one person in an autorickshaw will continue to be in place.

Sources said that neighbourhood religious places are likely to be allowed to open even as famous ones which witness large footfall will remain closed for some more days.

The government will come up with detailed guidelines for the next phase of relaxations on Monday.

The government is likely to prohibit people''s movement from 9 pm to 5 am during which all non-essential activities will not be allowed. At present, the timing is from 7 pm to 7 am.

Fourth phase of lockdown accounts for nearly half of total cases

The fourth phase of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which began on May 18, saw 85,974 COVID-19 cases till 8 am on Sunday, which is nearly half of the total cases reported in the country so far.

Lockdown 4.0, which will end on May 31 midnight, has accounted for47.20 percent of the total coronavirus infection cases, number crunching from the Union Health Ministry data reveals.

The lockdown, which was first clamped on 25 March and spanned for 21 days, had registered 10,877 cases, while the second phase of the curbs that began on 15 April and stretched for 19 days till 3 May, saw 31,094 cases.

The third phase of the lockdown that was in effect for 14 days ending on 17 May, recorded 53,636 cases till 8 am of 18 May.

The first case of COVID-19 in India?was reported on January 30 from Kerala after a medical student of Wuhan university, who had returned to India, tested positive for the virus.

The country had registered 512 coronavirus infection cases till 24 March.

With the fourth phase of lockdown ending on Sunday, the home ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from 8 June under which the nationwide lockdown will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till 30 June in the country's worst-hit areas

While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the Home Ministry said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from 8 June, while a decision on opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with states.

