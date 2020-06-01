COVID-19 Antibody Treatment: South Korea's Celltrion announces positive results from preclinical studies

On May 6, a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company, Celltrion announced that its antiviral antibody treatment has shown positive results in pre-clinical trials.

As per the news release, the antibody treatment can cause about a 100-fold reduction in the viral load of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in animals. It also showed an improvement in lung lesions and a reduction in clinical symptoms including runny nose, body pain and cough within the first day of treatment. By day 5, significant symptomatic relief was observed in all animals.

Celltrion had started working in April to find a suitable antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The journey so far

On April 2nd, Celltrion had declared that it was working with the Korean Center for Disease Control and had started a screening process to find a potent neutralising antibody against the COVID-19 causing virus.

As per Celltrion’s news release on April 13th, the biopharma firm had found about 38 potent and 14 strong neutralising antibodies out of the 300 antibody candidates that were initially found.

The next step was developing a cell line and mass-producing the antibodies. Cell line development involves the production of cells that can consistently produce a certain level of a protein.

Ki-Sung Kwon, Head of R&D Unit at Celltrion had then said that the identified antibodies target more than one area on SARS-CoV-2 surface and hence they have a higher probability of neutralising the COVID-19 causing virus.

Antibody treatment against COVID-19

Antibody therapy is being tested for the treatment of COVID-19 in some parts of the world for a while now. Mostly, these antibodies are extracted from the people who have already recovered from the disease.

Every time a person gets an infection, their immune system makes antibodies against the pathogenic agent. Usually, it’s these antibodies that protect the person against reinfection by the same agent. We don’t know for certain yet if the same happens in the case of COVID-19. However, researchers suggest that when convalescent plasma from a person is injected into a sick person, it will help reduce disease symptoms and activate the person’s own immune system too.

On the other hand, some researchers say that convalescent plasma may increase the risk of antibody-dependant enhancement of infection, where the antibodies may worsen the disease.

Research is still going on to understand the effects and safety of this therapy.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is yet another kind of therapy that is being proposed for COVID-19 treatment. Unlike the antibodies in convalescent plasma, monoclonal antibodies bind to a unique area on the surface of a pathogen. Various types of monoclonal antibodies are used together to enhance their action and efficiency. Earlier last month, the American biotech company Vir Biotechnology had announced that they have found a specific monoclonal antibody in a SARS patient that has a wide action on all sarbecoviruses (severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronaviruses).

Celltrion had earlier worked on an investigational antibody for MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome).

In the press release, the firm announced that it will begin clinical trials in July and will soon roll out mass production for use.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 14:25:27 IST

