COVID-19 and breastfeeding: Infection isn't currently known to spread through breast milk, but use of pump is recommended
Breast milk is the primary source of nutrition for all newborns. In fact, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby’s life, followed by a gradual introduction of semi-solid and solid foods through a process called weaning. Breastfeeding and weaning are delicate and necessary processes for the development of a child, but when the mother falls sick during this time, there can be a disruption.
As a study published in the Canadian Journal of Infectious Diseases and Medical Microbiology in 2006 explains, breast milk is not sterile and it carries nutrients as well as microorganisms found in the mother’s body and skin. One of the main reasons why breastfeeding is recommended for six months is because it helps pass all the antibodies a mother has to the baby, which protects him or her until all vaccinations are given to the infant.
But what if you fall sick during this period, and worry about passing your disease on to the baby? Should you stop breastfeeding until you recover and start the process of weaning early? Here’s what you need to know.
Non-communicable diseases and breastfeeding
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) clearly pose much less of a risk, and yet doctors ensure that tests are done on both the mother and the child’s blood to ensure there will be no complications. For example, according to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), babies born to diabetic mothers are monitored for 24 hours and their blood sugar levels are checked before and after every feed to ensure there are no abnormalities.
A study in The Medical Clinics of North America in 1989 mentions how mothers with chronic diseases can - and should - breastfeed with medical approval and come up with ways to manage lactation because the benefits of breastfeeding far exceed the risks of transmission in such cases. Management of the NCD and lactation can, therefore, go hand in hand. A recent study in Breastfeeding Medicine also showed that even women with breast cancer, ones who’ve had breast surgeries, or those getting chemotherapy and endocrine therapy don’t have to give up on breastfeeding if proper healthcare is available to them.
Infectious diseases and breastfeeding
You might think that infectious diseases cannot possibly allow for breastfeeding - after all the risk of transmission is much higher with a viral, bacterial or fungal infection. But the 2006 study mentioned above stipulates that in case of a breastfeeding mother who has an infectious disease, chances are that she would have already passed on the pathogens to the baby before the symptoms are noted and a diagnosis is made.
Stopping breastfeeding at this point would be useless, and even dangerous as taking away the only source of immune-boosting nutrients from the baby can reduce his or her ability to defend against any and all infections. So, even with infectious diseases — even ones like mastitis — continuing with breastfeeding is recommended by most doctors.
For diseases like hepatitis, vaccinations are given to mother and child soon after birth and before breastfeeding is initiated. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, this type of management ensures that breastfeeding is safe if the mother has hepatitis B or C. Some infectious diseases, however, pose a different set of parameters.
COVID-19: This is a new disease and research about it is still in the early stages. Current information indicates that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not passed through breast milk. To avoid skin-to-skin transmission, new mothers who are COVID-19 positive are recommended the use of a breast pump to provide breast milk to the newborn. Isolation from the infant is also recommended as a safety measure.
Tuberculosis: TB is extremely virulent, so according to the WHO, a mother with this disease can breastfeed if she’s been taking medications for it for two weeks or more. If not, both mother and child should be given preventive chemotherapy for six months.
Human Immunodeficiency Virus: If you’re HIV positive, then breastfeeding is not an option for you until vaccines or medications are developed to completely stop the transmission.
For more information, read our article on Benefits of breastfeeding.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 20:39:47 IST
Tags : Breast Milk, Breastfeeding, COVID-19, Infectious Diseases, NewsTracker, Non Communicable Diseases, Tuberculosis
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Trending
-
Second wave of COVID-19: What we can learn from 1918 Spanish flu and why caution fatigue is biggest challenge
-
Coronavirus outbreak may lead to rise in paranoia, depression and other mental health disorders, suggest studies
-
American study, involving 7.5 lakh COVID-19 patients, finds individuals with blood group 'O' less likely to contract coronavirus
-
Conception not as simple as a sperm race: research reveals how female reproductive system chooses most ideal sperm
-
COVID-19 precautions: Six common and dangerous mistakes you may make while wearing a face mask
-
Canadian researchers reveal they might be able to stop cancer from becoming drug resistant by restricting lipid synthesis
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Chief medical superintendent in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbs to COVID-19; state reports 389 new cases today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls, no offerings to be made in religious places
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand tests positive, say reports; confirmed cases reach 23,645 in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Pune climb to 9,342 as district records 342 new infections, six deaths in 24 hrs